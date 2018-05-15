The Guild and NoiseAware Partner to Bring Noise Prevention Technology to Residential Buildings

DALLAS, May 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Guild and NoiseAware have partnered to enhance the growth and adoption of boutique hotel collections that operate out of residential buildings. The Guild, a new boutique hotel concept, provides a collection of rooms within residential buildings that can be rented on a nightly basis with a focus on the guests to provide an authentic experience, unlike a traditional hotel.

NoiseAware Smart Home Sensor The Guild - Travel like you mean it

The Guild's focus on the guest also transfers into every community they operate in. To ensure their property partners community protected they've adopted NoiseAware's noise prevention technology and service. NoiseAware provides each unit with a privacy-safe, noise monitoring smart home sensor paired with detection technology to help The Guild proactively handle noise issues before they ever become a problem.

The Guild is primarily focused on business travel and have a strong protocol in place to screen guests. However, it's been a priority for both companies in order to set the standard in residential buildings but to also continue to protect building partners, tenants, and guests from noise complaints and disturbances or unruly nightly guests.

Since partnering in 2017 the Guild has had over 10,000 reservations and safely monitored each unit to ensure policies around noise are followed and eliminated concerns from all building partners.

With NoiseAware, the Guild and their operating-partner buildings can:

Detect noise nuisance issues before neighbors, and faster than hotels, without front desk staff

Implement better standards around residential buildings with operational boutique hotel rooms through real-time noise control

Protect community livelihood by eliminating potential issues and disturbances.

"NoiseAware provides peace of mind for all of our property partners and their long-term residents. It's the best fail-safe for the seldom times our guests generate noise. We continue to be proactive in bettering the residential buildings and communities where we operate," says Chris Herndon, Co-Founder, The Guild.

About NoiseAware: Founded in 2015, NoiseAware is the only property management solution that prevents unexpected costs caused by improper guest activity, improves customers' reputations among communities and cities, and defends against false complaints with historical data. NoiseAware combines innovate smart sensors with their noise detection technology to alert managers before it's too late. For more information visit: www.noiseaware.io

Media Contact:

Christine Saba

195064@email4pr.com

888-847-5538

About the Guild:

The Guild is a collection of boutique hotel properties located in upscale residential buildings -- offering concierge services, the amenities of home, and fresh local insights so you can keep living your best life, no matter where the road takes you. They choose their properties based on certain criteria such as location, amenities, comfort and neighborhood charm. Hotels can feel sterile and budget-driven but The Guild ensures each property is one-of-a-kind.

For more information visit: https://theguild.co/

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-guild-and-noiseaware-partner-to-bring-noise-prevention-technology-to-residential-buildings-300648381.html

SOURCE NoiseAware

Related Links

http://www.noiseaware.io

