The Guitar Hotel to Light Up in the Colors of Ukraine To Mark One Year Since the Start of the War, Friday, February 24, 2023 from 9 to 11:30 p.m.

Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International, in partnership with the Hard Rock Heals Foundation,

Announce a Ukraine Relief Fund Gala to benefit Ukraine War Victims

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Friday, February 24, 2023, from 9 to 11:30 p.m., The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood will light up in blue and yellow – the colors of the Ukrainian flag – to mark one year since the start of the war in Ukraine. Previously recorded drone video and still photography are available for media use. (Courtesy Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood)

The Guitar Hotel to Light Up in the Colors of Ukraine Hard Rock Heals Foundation

Seminole Gaming and Hard Rock International, in partnership with the Hard Rock Heals Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, are honored to announce a Ukraine Relief Fund Gala to benefit Ukraine War Victims. The Gala will raise funds for children and families who are tragically impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Olympic Gold Medalist, International Boxing Hall of Fame Inductee and two-time World Champion Heavyweight Boxer Wladimir Klitschko of Ukraine will host the Ukraine Relief Fund Gala in the Grand Ballroom of the Seminole Hard Rock on Saturday, April 22, 2023.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the Gala, please visit Hard Rock Heals at www.hardrockheals.org/Ukraine or call 954-248-5965.

About The Guitar Hotel Light Show

The Guitar Hotel Light Show is a nightly spectacle featuring a series of orchestrated outdoor music and light shows with LED lights built into all sides of the Guitar Hotel. The lights are programmed to change color and intensity and are choreographed to different songs. High-powered beams of light accentuate the production by projecting at least 20,000 feet into the sky from the top of the Guitar Hotel, which is 450 feet high.

For more information about the Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, visit www.seminolehardrockhollywood.com, call 800-937-0010 or follow us: Facebook: SeminoleHardRockHollywood, Twitter: @HardRockHolly, Instagram: @HardRockHolly.

