The Gula Tech Foundation Announces Winners of $1 Million Grant Program

COLUMBIA, Md., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gula Tech Foundation , a nonprofit focused on awarding $1,000,000 in competitive grants to cybersecurity nonprofits several times each year, announced today the winners of its initial competitive grant program. This competitive grant focuses on funding nonprofits with the mission to increase African American engagement in cybersecurity.

"We reviewed over a hundred submissions from impressive nonprofits impacting the cybersecurity industry. So many of the nonprofits that submitted are making a noticeable change in the industry and driving our industry forward," said Ron & Cyndi Gula, Co-founders of The Gula Tech Foundation. "It was difficult to choose, but the three winners truly exemplify the mission, persistence and vision needed to succeed in this environment."

Winners:

First Place: $500,000

Black Cybersecurity Association : BCA creates a multigenerational pipeline of qualified professionals to enter the workplace and has more than 2,000 cybersecurity mentors enabling a variety of programs.

Second Place: $300,000

NPower Inc : NPower's advanced Cybersecurity program is currently offered two times per year starting March or July for 100 students. The program is 14 weeks of full-time virtual classroom training followed by 12 weeks of on-the-job training and professional development through a paid internship in the cybersecurity departments of NPower's corporate partners.

Third Place: $200,000

Girl Security : Girl Security provides multi-disciplinary, equity-informed programming through its "SEA Model," where girls and young women are Secured, Empowered, and Advanced.

"We are thrilled to be announced as the first place winner of this initial competitive grant program. With a keen focus on creating qualified Black professionals to enter the cybersecurity workforce, this grant will enable us to accelerate this effort to reach 10,000 professionals by 2030," said Darold Kelly Jr., President & CEO of Black Cybersecurity Association.

The Gula Tech Foundation's March 2021 grant will support nonprofits that demonstrably raise public awareness about cybersecurity. Public awareness about cybersecurity is part of the Gula's initiative to expand cybersecurity into the " Data Care " industry. Applications for a competitive grant open March 22, 2021 and the winners will be announced May 20, 2021 as part of the 2021 RSA Conference.

"RSA Conference is very proud to partner with The Gula Foundation in their efforts to increase understanding of personal responsibility to care for data and, in doing so, positively impact inclusivity and diversity of those who seek out a career in our industry through their 'Data Care' grant," said Britta Glade, Senior Director of Content & Curation for RSA Conference. "The 'team sport' vision that a Data Care term implicitly carries with it can help broaden the lens of who feels like our field is a possible career option. The Gula Foundation's 'Data Care' Grant is a great way to move this important effort forward."

To learn more about the next competitive grant competition, please visit: https://www.gula.tech/foundation/

About Gula Tech Adventures

Founded by cybersecurity entrepreneurs Ron and Cyndi Gula, Gula Tech Adventures invests in companies and nonprofits that help close the gap in needed technology and workforce to defend the country in cyberspace. They work directly with cybersecurity startups, investment funds and nonprofit organizations. Since 2017, the Gula's have made more than 40 investments in cybersecurity startups like Automox , Cybrary , Huntress and Scythe , cybersecurity funds including Inner Loop Capital , DataTribe and Forgepoint Capital , and also supported cybersecurity nonprofits like Defending Digital Campaigns and voting.works .

