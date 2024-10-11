The Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards 2024 Winners Honored at Live Houston Gala
News provided byGulf Energy Information
Oct 11, 2024, 08:33 ET
HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards was held on Wednesday evening at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas (U.S.). The black-tie gala recognized the energy industry's leading innovations and thought leaders. "We received nearly 500 nominations this year, from which more than 180 finalists emerged. This is a record year for nominations, and a testament to the evolution in the technologies shaping the global oil and gas industry," said John Royall, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Energy Information. Honorees received awards in 29 categories, encompassing the full breadth of the oil, gas and energy industries. Today's innovations are enabling operators to find, produce, transport and process hydrocarbons more safely, economically, efficiently and sustainably. A complete list of the categories and winners is as follows:
- Best Advancement in Maintenance Technology – Midstream: GoVAC® MAX Pipeline Evacuation System – Onboard Dynamics
- Best Catalyst Technology: FT CANS for Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Johnson Matthey
- Best Completions Technology: 9645 MST System – Superior Completion Services, a Superior Energy Services Company
- CCS/CCUS/Carbon Removal Project of the Year: STRATOS – 1PointFive
- Best Coating/Corrosion Advancement Technology: AnX Coiled Rod – ChampionX Artificial Lift
- Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Upstream: Autonomous Well Intervention – Aker BP and SLB
- Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Downstream: Convection Section Cleaning Rover – Integrated Global Services
- Best Deepwater Technology: TRU-ARMS™ – Baker Hughes
- Best Drilling Technology: Predictive Drilling – Nabors Industries and Corva
- DE&I in Energy: Growing Responsibilities and Opportunities for Women (GROW) – Sempra Infrastructure
- Best Digital Transformation – Upstream: EWM™: The Extreme Weather Monitoring and Simulation Platform – FENNEX and Noble Corporation
- Best Digital Transformation – Midstream: Reinforcement Learning Autonomous Optimizer – Saudi Aramco
- Best Digital Transformation – Downstream: Honeywell Forge Performance + Production Intelligence – Honeywell
- Energy Legal Services Provider of the Year: White & Case
- Best EOR Technology: EquiFlow® Density Autonomous Inflow Control Device – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco
- Best Exploration Technology: SFD® - Stress Field Detection – NXT Energy Solutions Inc.
- Best Outreach Program: Securing Our Energy Future Project – Consumer Energy Education Foundation (CEEF)
- Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Upstream: Manifa Producing Department (MPD) – Saudi Aramco
- Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Midstream: Smart Helmet Solution – ADNOC Offshore
- Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Downstream: Pioneering AI-driven Plant Video Surveillance Project with Jio Platforms – Reliance Industries Ltd.
- Innovation in Pipeline Engineering: Green Hydrogen & Heat Production Through Pressure Reduction Stations in Gas Pipelines – METRON SA
- Technology Licensor of the Year: Lummus Technology
- Best Modeling Technology: Unified Ensemble Modeling – Halliburton Landmark
- Best Oilfield Fluids and Chemicals: InvictaSet™ Self-Regenerating Cement System – Baker Hughes
- Best Petrochemical Technology: Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals (TC2C™) – Lummus Technology
- Best Pipeline Integrity Technology: From the Subsurface to Outer Space—Low-Earth Orbit IIoT for Sustainability – Saudi Aramco & Aramco Americas
- Best Production Technology: Multicycle System for Actuated Response (MSAR) – Saudi Aramco and SLB
- Best Refining Technology: FT Unicracking™ – Honeywell UOP
- Energy Project of the Year – Upstream: Cat® Hybrid Energy Storage Solution – Caterpillar Oil & Gas
- Energy Project of the Year – Midstream: Cedar LNG – Pembina Pipeline Corporation
- Energy Project of the Year – Downstream: Balikpapan Oil & Gas Infrastructure Project – PT Pertamina
- Hydrogen Project of the Year: MH500, An Innovative Methane Pyrolysis Unit – Modern Hydrogen
- Most Promising Engineer – Upstream: Stacey Althaus – Aramco Americas
- Most Promising Engineer – Midstream: Dr. Imran Ulhaq – Saudi Aramco
- Most Promising Engineer – Downstream: Anderson Castillo Ramirez – Ecopetrol
- Lifetime Achievement – Upstream: Angus Jamieson – Helmerich & Payne
- Lifetime Achievement – Midstream: Douglas C. Osburn III – AUTOSOL
- Lifetime Achievement – Downstream: Robert Haugen – Element Fuels
- Energy Leader of the Year: Justin Bird – Sempra Infrastructure
- Operators of the Year – Upstream: Woodside Energy
- Operator of the Year – Midstream: Williams Companies
- Operator of the Year: Neste
The 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards were generously sponsored by Aramco, SLB, Expro, Lummus Technology, Halliburton, CNPC, Eddie V's, BASF, Modern Hydrogen, Sinopec, NOV, Women's Global Leadership Conference in Energy, RAV Technologies
Gulf Energy Information (Gulf) delivers premium technical and business content, as well as market intelligence solutions, to the global energy and infrastructure industries through trusted engagement. For more than 100 years, Gulf's quality content and commitment to audience needs has led our company to become the most trusted resource in B2B media for the industries we serve. Our market-leading brands—Petroleum Economist, World Oil, Pipeline & Gas Journal, Hydrocarbon Processing, Gas Processing & LNG, H2Tech, Hydrogen Economist, Carbon Economist and Underground Infrastructure—serve their markets with real-time content through digital media and in-person/virtual events. Gulf also provides market intelligence solutions to the global energy industry through Global Energy Infrastructure.
Additional information on the Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards program can be found at www.e2awards.com.
Press Contact:
Melissa Smith
Global Events Director
Gulf Energy Information
[email protected]
+1 (346) 628-2902
SOURCE Gulf Energy Information
