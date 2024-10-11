The Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards 2024 Winners Honored at Live Houston Gala

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2024 Gulf Energy Information Excellence Awards was held on Wednesday evening at the Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas (U.S.). The black-tie gala recognized the energy industry's leading innovations and thought leaders. "We received nearly 500 nominations this year, from which more than 180 finalists emerged. This is a record year for nominations, and a testament to the evolution in the technologies shaping the global oil and gas industry," said John Royall, Chief Executive Officer, Gulf Energy Information. Honorees received awards in 29 categories, encompassing the full breadth of the oil, gas and energy industries. Today's innovations are enabling operators to find, produce, transport and process hydrocarbons more safely, economically, efficiently and sustainably. A complete list of the categories and winners is as follows:

Best Advancement in Maintenance Technology – Midstream: GoVAC® MAX Pipeline Evacuation System – Onboard Dynamics





GoVAC® MAX Pipeline Evacuation System – Onboard Dynamics Best Catalyst Technology: FT CANS for Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Johnson Matthey





FT CANS for Sustainable Aviation Fuel – Best Completions Technology: 9645 MST System – Superior Completion Services, a Superior Energy Services Company





9645 MST System – Superior Completion Services, a Superior Energy Services Company CCS/CCUS/Carbon Removal Project of the Year: STRATOS – 1PointFive





STRATOS – 1PointFive Best Coating/Corrosion Advancement Technology: AnX Coiled Rod – ChampionX Artificial Lift





AnX Coiled Rod – ChampionX Artificial Lift Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Upstream: Autonomous Well Intervention – Aker BP and SLB





Autonomous Well Intervention – Aker BP and SLB Best Controls, Instrumentation, Automation Technology – Downstream: Convection Section Cleaning Rover – Integrated Global Services





Convection Section Cleaning Rover – Integrated Global Services Best Deepwater Technology: TRU-ARMS™ – Baker Hughes





TRU-ARMS™ – Baker Hughes Best Drilling Technology: Predictive Drilling – Nabors Industries and Corva





Predictive Drilling – Nabors Industries and Corva DE&I in Energy: Growing Responsibilities and Opportunities for Women (GROW) – Sempra Infrastructure





Growing Responsibilities and Opportunities for Women (GROW) – Sempra Infrastructure Best Digital Transformation – Upstream: EWM™: The Extreme Weather Monitoring and Simulation Platform – FENNEX and Noble Corporation





EWM™: The Extreme Weather Monitoring and Simulation Platform – FENNEX and Noble Corporation Best Digital Transformation – Midstream: Reinforcement Learning Autonomous Optimizer – Saudi Aramco





Reinforcement Learning Autonomous Optimizer – Saudi Aramco Best Digital Transformation – Downstream: Honeywell Forge Performance + Production Intelligence – Honeywell





Honeywell Forge Performance + Production Intelligence – Honeywell Energy Legal Services Provider of the Year: White & Case





White & Case Best EOR Technology: EquiFlow® Density Autonomous Inflow Control Device – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco





EquiFlow® Density Autonomous Inflow Control Device – Halliburton and Saudi Aramco Best Exploration Technology: SFD® - Stress Field Detection – NXT Energy Solutions Inc.





SFD® - Stress Field Detection – NXT Energy Solutions Inc. Best Outreach Program: Securing Our Energy Future Project – Consumer Energy Education Foundation (CEEF)





Securing Our Energy Future Project – Consumer Energy Education Foundation (CEEF) Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Upstream: Manifa Producing Department (MPD) – Saudi Aramco





Manifa Producing Department (MPD) – Saudi Aramco Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Midstream: Smart Helmet Solution – ADNOC Offshore





Smart Helmet Solution – ADNOC Offshore Best Health, Safety or Environmental Contribution – Downstream: Pioneering AI-driven Plant Video Surveillance Project with Jio Platforms – Reliance Industries Ltd.





Pioneering AI-driven Plant Video Surveillance Project with Jio Platforms – Reliance Industries Ltd. Innovation in Pipeline Engineering: Green Hydrogen & Heat Production Through Pressure Reduction Stations in Gas Pipelines – METRON SA





Green Hydrogen & Heat Production Through Pressure Reduction Stations in Gas Pipelines – Technology Licensor of the Year: Lummus Technology





Lummus Technology Best Modeling Technology: Unified Ensemble Modeling – Halliburton Landmark





Unified Ensemble Modeling – Best Oilfield Fluids and Chemicals: InvictaSet™ Self-Regenerating Cement System – Baker Hughes





InvictaSet™ Self-Regenerating Cement System – Baker Hughes Best Petrochemical Technology: Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals (TC2C™) – Lummus Technology





Thermal Crude-to-Chemicals (TC2C™) – Lummus Technology Best Pipeline Integrity Technology: From the Subsurface to Outer Space—Low-Earth Orbit IIoT for Sustainability – Saudi Aramco & Aramco Americas





From the Subsurface to Outer Space—Low-Earth Orbit IIoT for Sustainability – Saudi Aramco & Aramco Americas Best Production Technology: Multicycle System for Actuated Response (MSAR) – Saudi Aramco and SLB





Multicycle System for Actuated Response (MSAR) – Saudi Aramco and SLB Best Refining Technology: FT Unicracking™ – Honeywell UOP





FT Unicracking™ – Honeywell UOP Energy Project of the Year – Upstream: Cat® Hybrid Energy Storage Solution – Caterpillar Oil & Gas





Cat® Hybrid Energy Storage Solution – Caterpillar Oil & Gas Energy Project of the Year – Midstream: Cedar LNG – Pembina Pipeline Corporation





Cedar LNG – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Energy Project of the Year – Downstream: Balikpapan Oil & Gas Infrastructure Project – PT Pertamina





Balikpapan Oil & Gas Infrastructure Project – PT Pertamina Hydrogen Project of the Year: MH500, An Innovative Methane Pyrolysis Unit – Modern Hydrogen





MH500, An Innovative Methane Pyrolysis Unit – Modern Hydrogen Most Promising Engineer – Upstream: Stacey Althaus – Aramco Americas





– Aramco Americas Most Promising Engineer – Midstream: Dr. Imran Ulhaq – Saudi Aramco





Dr. – Saudi Aramco Most Promising Engineer – Downstream: Anderson Castillo Ramirez – Ecopetrol





– Ecopetrol Lifetime Achievement – Upstream: Angus Jamieson – Helmerich & Payne





– Helmerich & Payne Lifetime Achievement – Midstream: Douglas C. Osburn III – AUTOSOL





– AUTOSOL Lifetime Achievement – Downstream: Robert Haugen – Element Fuels





– Element Fuels Energy Leader of the Year: Justin Bird – Sempra Infrastructure





– Sempra Infrastructure Operators of the Year – Upstream: Woodside Energy





Woodside Energy Operator of the Year – Midstream: Williams Companies





Williams Companies Operator of the Year: Neste

