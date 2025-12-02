The Gunter Group Establishes Nashville Office, Expanding Its People-First Consulting Footprint Across the Southeastern U.S.

Portland-based firm selects Nashville for first eastern expansion due to region's thriving economy and industries

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gunter Group (TGG), a boutique management consulting firm known for its people-first culture, today announced a new office in the Greater Nashville area, strengthening its ability to support clients across the Southeastern and Eastern U.S. This is the firm's first office in the Southeast, and third office in the U.S. The firm, which serves some of the world's leading and Fortune 100 automotive, footwear and apparel brands, national insurance carriers, financial services firms and healthcare companies, has plans to hire team members in Nashville and grow to serve clients in the Southeast and Eastern U.S.

The new office follows Managing Partner Tony Schweiss's recent relocation to Nashville from Nevada where he worked remotely and traveled frequently to The Gunter Group's headquarters in Portland, Ore. Additionally, the firm hired Rebecca Whitehead, a respected Nashville business, technology and healthcare leader with long-standing ties throughout Middle Tennessee. Together Schweiss and Whitehead will co-lead operations, strategy and transformational change for clients throughout the region.

"Nashville is one of the most dynamic business communities in the country," said Schweiss. "We're not interested in parachuting in, delivering a slide deck, and disappearing. We want to be here, shoulder to shoulder, building solutions that support Nashville's thriving economy."

TGG is intentionally building a high-caliber Nashville team that, over time, is expected to serve as a hub in the firm's broader national footprint. The company, which has nearly 100 employees nationwide, has seen strong growth in recent years, demonstrating the market opportunity for its consulting services.

The Southeast includes many industries where The Gunter Group already works with national clients including those in healthcare, insurance, automotive, financial services, retail and education. The new Nashville office will support organizations undertaking operational strategy, core system modernization, data and technology enablement, portfolio leadership and large-scale transformation.

Whitehead said she joined The Gunter Group primarily because of the firm's values, and her shared belief that how work gets done matters just as much as what gets done. "Nashville values consulting partners who listen first, roll up their sleeves, and stay through delivery," she said. "The Gunter Group leads complex change in a way that respects people and delivers lasting outcomes."

Whitehead is also a Nashville Healthcare Council Fellow, a distinction that reflects her long standing leadership and relationships across Middle Tennessee.

The Gunter Group has won nearly 20 workplace awards including six consecutive years on Consulting Magazine's Best Firms to Work For list and Inc.'s Best Workplaces award. One-third of The Gunter Group's senior leadership team are military veterans, and the firm actively recruits veterans who are high-impact professionals with transferable skills and specialized experiences.

"Our firm has always been grounded in a simple idea: if you take exceptional care of your people, they will take exceptional care of clients," said Mike Gunter, Founding Partner of The Gunter Group. "As a proud alum of Vanderbilt's Owen Graduate School of Management, Nashville means a lot to me personally. Committing our team to trusted relationships in a community we respect and want to serve for the long run is fulfilling a lifelong goal."

About The Gunter Group

Founded in Portland, Ore. in 2011, The Gunter Group (TGG) leads C-Suite executives and client teams through strategy development, digital transformations, large scale system implementations, agile development, decision insights, data services, and enterprise architecture changes. With nearly 100 employees across the United States, The Gunter Group is an innovative management consulting firm that leverages strong relationships to achieve high impact results in partnership with clients ranging from global Fortune 100 organizations to local and regional based operations. To learn more, please visit www.guntergroup.com or follow The Gunter Group | LinkedIn.

