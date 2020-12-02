NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- November is a time to step back from the busyness of our daily lives and give thanks for all that brings us happiness. Here at GVTC, we are so thankful that we could hold our Thanksgiving Giveback for the 8th consecutive year amid the pandemic. Though our process was changed this year with social distancing, PPE, and contactless deliveries, we were so excited to give back to our community again, especially with the hard times COVID-19 has brought to so many families.

The GVTC Foundation’s Thanksgiving Giveback Project Delivers 427 Meals this Year!

The GVTC Foundation, GVTC's employee-driven philanthropic arm, has dedicated its time each fall to partner with local nonprofits and youth organizations to bridge the local food gap. We host an annual Thanksgiving Giveback Project where we supply Thanksgiving meals, including a full frozen turkey and all the traditional fixings, to those in need. By teaming up with local food pantries, The GVTC Foundation is able to identify families truly in need within the GVTC service area, which encompasses all of Boerne, Canyon Lake, Bulverde, Spring Branch, Blanco, and Gonzales.

Local nonprofits Partner

This project would not have been possible without the continuous support we receive from GVTC employee volunteers, local groups, and donors each year. First, The GVTC Foundation partners with local food pantries who supply the family names of those we deliver to. Then, we work with local organizations, including school groups, churches, and businesses, from September to November to raise food items and monetary donations needed for each Thanksgiving meal. And last, our GVTC employee volunteers personally pack and deliver all meals to needing families. This year, we partnered with nine food pantries and 20 local organizations for this Thanksgiving Giveback Project.

We were very fortunate to have had some of our donations come from large corporations. These organizations are continuously asked for donations and elected to assist with our project. We are so appreciative and honored by their support. Their graciousness allowed us to feed more families than we ever have before. A tremendous THANK YOU to:

H-E-B and their corporate office for the INCREDIBLE donation of 400 turkeys!

Bimbo Bakeries who donated 400 loaves of bread!

Brookshire Brothers Canyon Lake who provided cooked Thanksgiving meals for our Meals on Wheels recipients.

Local Food Pantries included:

Hope Center

Habitat for Safe Seniors

Helping Hands

CRRC of Canyon Lake

Hill Country Daily Bread Ministries

Provisions Outreach of Bulverde

Meals on Wheels (Bulverde Spring Branch Food Pantry)

Blanco Good Samaritan Center

Gonzales Christian Assistance Ministries

Hill Country Family Services

Organizations included:

Bill Brown Elementary Student Council

Bimbo Bakeries

Boerne Community Theatre

Boerne YMCA

Boerne ISD/Boerne Education Foundation

Brookshire Brothers

Canyon Lake High School Student Council

Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation

Communities in Schools

Gloria Deo Academy

Gonzales High School Anchor Club

Gonzales High School FCCLA

Gonzales High School Leos Club

Gonzales High School NHS

H-E-B

H.I.S. Centre

Living Rock Academy

Lewis Family

Rainbow Senior Center

Shepherd of the Hills (S.W.A.T.)

Sonora Bank

STEPS of New Braunfels/Faith Alive Church

Tejas Teens

Who benefits from the Thanksgiving Giveback Project

Last year, The GVTC Foundation delivered 314 meals to families in need. And this year - going back to our partners' record-breaking pledges - we exceeded that 2019 record by providing 427 Thanksgiving meals, delivered by over 81 GVTC employees, volunteers, and their families.

Since its creation in 2013, the Thanksgiving Giveback Project has helped benefit 1,640 families in total, and it's all thanks to our GVTC employees and the generous, caring partners that make up these great local organizations. We appreciate all the support from our #GVTCTeam and want all customers and donors to know we would not be where we are today without YOU!

If you wish to learn more about The GVTC Foundation and how you can get involved in community outreach efforts, email [email protected] or visit thegvtcfoundation.com

About GVTC:

GVTC is an award-winning fiber optics communications provider delivering high-speed Internet, digital cable TV, phone and interactive home security monitoring to residential and business customers in far north San Antonio, the Texas Hill Country, and South Central Texas. GVTC offers Internet connection speeds up to 1 Gbps and symmetrical broadband connections, up to 250 Mbps.

GVTC's wholesale carrier transport network delivers Ethernet data delivery between San Antonio, Austin, Dallas, and Houston, with access to remote Texas markets. The company's philanthropic arm, The GVTC Foundation, is celebrating more than a decade of charitable giving. More than $3.5 million in contributions have been given throughout GVTC's service area.

Contact:

John Hill

Manager Communications – Ecommerce

Office: (830) 885–8282

[email protected]

www.gvtc.com

SOURCE GVTC