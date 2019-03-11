NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Gynecological cancers are one amongst the most frequently diagnosed cancers in women after breast cancer. The incidence of gynecological cancers such as cervical, uterine, and ovarian cancer is dramatically increasing throughout the world. The increasing incidence can be attributed to risk factors such as obesity, viral infections, smoking, and immune system deficiency. Regional disparities exist in the incidence of gynecological cancers. In low and middle-income countries. the incidence of gynecological cancers is increasing due to the non-availability of or limited access to advanced diagnostic facilities. Our analysts have predicted that the gynecological cancer's therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751911



Market Overview

Strong pipeline and new drug approval

The pipeline for the treatment of gynecological cancers includes, novel therapeutics, which such as vaccines, gene therapy and targeted therapy products. Targeted therapy products and vaccines are in the later stages of clinical development and some of them are even expected to be launched during the forecast period.

High cost of treatment

The direct costs associated with the initial screening, diagnostic procedures, counseling, outpatient visits, surgery, inpatient charges, palliative care, and emergency services as well as the indirect costs, including absence from work and premature death, had contributed to the overall high cost of treatment.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the gynecological cancer's therapeutics market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751911



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

