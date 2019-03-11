The gynecological cancer's therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023
Mar 11, 2019, 19:16 ET
NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market
Gynecological cancers are one amongst the most frequently diagnosed cancers in women after breast cancer. The incidence of gynecological cancers such as cervical, uterine, and ovarian cancer is dramatically increasing throughout the world. The increasing incidence can be attributed to risk factors such as obesity, viral infections, smoking, and immune system deficiency. Regional disparities exist in the incidence of gynecological cancers. In low and middle-income countries. the incidence of gynecological cancers is increasing due to the non-availability of or limited access to advanced diagnostic facilities. Our analysts have predicted that the gynecological cancer's therapeutics market will register a CAGR of over 14% by 2023.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751911
Market Overview
Strong pipeline and new drug approval
The pipeline for the treatment of gynecological cancers includes, novel therapeutics, which such as vaccines, gene therapy and targeted therapy products. Targeted therapy products and vaccines are in the later stages of clinical development and some of them are even expected to be launched during the forecast period.
High cost of treatment
The direct costs associated with the initial screening, diagnostic procedures, counseling, outpatient visits, surgery, inpatient charges, palliative care, and emergency services as well as the indirect costs, including absence from work and premature death, had contributed to the overall high cost of treatment.
For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the gynecological cancer's therapeutics market during the 2019-2023, view our report.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fairly concentrated and with the presence of limited vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751911
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article