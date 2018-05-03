The H Collective Launches First-Ever Global Film Competition - "if24"

The theme for the inaugural competition is the number '24.' The H Collective is asking filmmakers to bring to life the number 24 in all submissions – whether it is the theme or a recurring motif. '24' is the number of hours in a day, the frames per second that motion picture film is usually projected at, the number of sides in a tesseract, and the number of cycles in a Chinese solar year. The number 24 is also the number of days that submissions will be open, the maximum runtime for all films (2 minutes, 40 seconds), and the production budget for the motion picture inspired by the winning submission will be $2.4 million.

"Crafting the look, the image and the global brand of if24 is something that Ignition Creative is exceedingly proud of and the collaboration with The H Collective has provided us with an opportunity to be in on something from the very beginning," says Martin Kistler, CEO of Ignition Creative. Kistler continued by saying "We at Ignition Creative truly believe that if24 will discover great new creative talent and bring incredible experiences to life for film lovers all around the world."

Sponsor Extreme Music will provide all the participants the ability to download the music for their films via a special website available at www.if24.com. Extreme Music is an international production music library that forms part of Sony/ATV Music Publishing. More information about Extreme Music is available at www.extrememusic.com.

Ignition Creative is serving as the creative partner with The H Collection in launching if24.

Submissions are open from May 7th to May 31st and voting will take place from June 7th to June 10th. Filmmakers can submit their films via www.if24.com. All submissions will be streamed online and via social media in June, allowing the world a chance to vote on their favorite film entries.

Nic Crawley, CEO of The H Collective stated, "if24 is an innovative global platform for aspiring storytellers and filmmakers. It's our goal at The H Collective to discover content with compelling stories and collaborate with emerging filmmakers. We're looking forward to working with the winner of if24 on their film which will complete our slate and expand our promise to now deliver five movies per year."

The H Collective also will be hosting cultural entertainment experiences throughout July in four cities – London, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Shanghai. Each city will have 24 semi-finalists and on the night of their city's specific event, one finalist will be announced, bringing the competition to just four finalists.

A panel of entertainment and film experts, including Academy Award-winning producer Mark Johnson, will then judge the four finalists of the if24 film competition. In September, the four finalists will be brought together in a world-class international city for a premiere of their work and the winner of the inaugural if24 competition will be announced.

"if24 is a truly original opportunity and challenge. Anybody with an imagination, which means all of us, can participate. Anybody with a smartphone can make himself/herself a director and enter the competition. Everybody is encouraged to participate. The sky is the limit. Everybody can be a filmmaker!" says Mark Johnson.

The winning filmmaker will get to see their winning submission be the inspiration for a full-length motion picture financed and produced by The H Collective, with a $2.4M budget, and participate in the production of that motion picture.

To find out more about if24 and how to submit to the competition, please visit www.if24.com.

ABOUT THE H COLLECTIVE

The H Collective launched in June 2017, as a film financier, producer, marketing and distribution company. L.A.-based studio has partnered with Vin Diesel's One Race Films in acquiring the "xXx" franchise rights. Upcoming films include an untitled horror thriller directed by David Yarovesky, produced by James Gunn, and starring Elizabeth Banks. They are currently in post-production on Christopher Cantwell's "The Parts You Lose" starring Aaron Paul and Mary Elizabeth Winstead, produced by Mark Johnson.

