The Häagen-Dazs® Brand Commits to $1.5M to Support Marginalized and Underrepresented Creators and Tastemakers

OAKLAND, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Häagen-Dazs® ice cream, with the help of multi-hyphenate creator, Lena Waithe, announces a $1.5M commitment over the next 3 years to uplift a new generation of diverse tastemakers and creators. The Häagen-Dazs brand is launching its #ThatsDazs campaign to ensure these new voices have a platform where their passion, art and definition of luxury can be experienced by many. Waithe's Hillman Grad Productions is the first organization to receive a donation from the brand.

The new campaign is inspired by the creativity and passion of the Häagen-Dazs brand founders who emigrated from Poland to the Bronx, where they transformed the finest ingredients into a luxury for all to enjoy. The Häagen-Dazs brand is building upon this heritage of bringing luxury to the many, asking creators, tastemakers and consumers to share their own interpretation — because whatever luxury means to you — #ThatsDazs.

"#ThatsDazs aims to redefine luxury through many different points of view. We believe that luxury is found in moments large and small, and that these luxuries can be enjoyed by everyone," said Elizabell Marquez, Chief Marketing Officer at Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream. "As a writer, producer, actor and now record executive, Lena is the ultimate creator and the perfect partner for this campaign. She is the embodiment of #ThatsDazs, constantly defining what luxury means to her through her numerous projects and by helping others create their own interpretation of luxury through her mission-driven work."

Waithe will not only serve as a creator for the campaign, but also is helping the brand identify and cultivate additional partners, including up-and-coming content creators and organizations to support. As part of the $1.5M commitment, the Häagen-Dazs brand is starting with a $100,000 donation to Hillman Grad Productions to support its Mentorship Lab, which Waithe started this year. The Lab provides opportunities for marginalized storytellers to connect, grow, and accelerate their careers in television and film. The tuition-free, 10-month program grants fellows the unique opportunity to enhance their creative skillset through personalized instruction from industry professionals, creating additional pathways to bring more people from diverse backgrounds into the entertainment industry. The Häagen-Dazs brand donation will aid all facets of the program including classroom needs, curriculum development, lessons and teacher support.

"I'm very excited that the mentees in this year's inaugural Hillman Grad Mentorship Lab will be supported by #ThatsDaz," said Waithe. "When big brands speak about wanting to support marginalized creators, investing in those communities is a great place to start. Creating resources for those that want to hone their craft and follow their dreams is a cause close to my heart and I'm grateful that Häagen-Dazs was willing to step up in a major way."

The #ThatsDazs campaign is launching on social media with content from a mix of talented creators - artists, street photographers, dancers, chefs and more - sharing their personal definition of luxury. Forthcoming campaign elements to rollout over the next few months include a new television spot, print advertising, social and digital advertising, out of home advertising, public relations and broadcast integrations.

For more information on Häagen-Dazs, visit https://www.haagendazs.us/

About Häagen-Dazs®:

Häagen-Dazs® was founded by Reuben Mattus in 1960 on a passion for transforming simple flavors and the finest ingredients possible into an extraordinary ice cream experience. True to tradition, the original super-premium brand is committed to using only the finest ingredients in crafting the world's finest ice cream. Today, the HÄAGEN-DAZS brand offers ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, sorbet and bars in more than 65 flavors available around the globe. In the US, Häagen-Dazs® operates under Froneri, an ice cream-focused joint venture Nestlé created in 2016 with PAI Partners. In the U.S., Froneri operates as Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream, based out of Oakland, CA.For more information, please visit www.haagendazs.us. You can also check out the latest updates at facebook.com/HaagenDazsUS, on Instagram or Twitter (@HaagenDazs_US).

The HÄAGEN-DAZS® trademark is used under license. ©HDIP, Inc.

Media Inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Häagen-Dazs

Related Links

http://https://www.haagendazs.us/

