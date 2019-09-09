The HAAPS industry analysis by BIS Research projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029

Global High-Altitude Aeronautics Platform Station (HAAPS) Market Anticipated to Reach $1.98 Billion by 2029

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

• What are the major driving forces that are expected to increase the demand for the global HAAPS market during the forecast period, 2019-2029?

• What are the major challenges expected to inhibit the growth of the global HAAPS market during the forecast period 2019-2029?

• Who are the key players in the global HAAPS market, and what is their competitive benchmarking?

• What was the revenue generated by the global HAAPS market by segment (platform, payload, end user, and region) in 2018, and what will be the estimates by 2029?

• What are the major trends in the global HAAPS market across different regions?

• What kind of major growth opportunities do the HAAPS manufacturers foresee?

HAAPS Market Forecast, 2019-2029

The HAAPS industry analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 11.80% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2029. The North America region dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The global High-altitude aeronautics platform station (HAAPS) market has exhibited a high growth in the recent past.Increasing competitive advantages of HAAPS over conventional- and terrestrial-based systems have made it an essential system for military and commercial applications.

Factors such as low operation cost, rapid deployment, and large coverage area of HAAPS, have increased its adoption in defense and telecommunication industry. Moreover, HAAPS offers reduction in propagation delay, thus enabling faster broadband capabilities.



Expert Quote



"The growing need for high altitude balloons to provide internet connectivity in the remote areas is likely to push the development of HAAPS".



Scope of the Global HAAPS Market



The HAAPS market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the applications of the platforms, its value, and estimation, among others. The purpose of this market analysis is to examine the HAAPS outlook in terms of factors driving the market, technological developments, and funding scenario, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics and the competitive landscape along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The HAAPS market report is a compilation of different segments including market breakdown by platform, payload, and user, and region.



Market Segmentation



The HAAPS market (on the basis of platform) is further segmented into UAVs, airships, and balloons.On the basis of value, the UAVs segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



On the basis of volume, the balloon segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).



The HAAPS market segmentation on the basis of payload has been done into communication, electronic intelligence, EO/IR sensors, navigation, SAR, and others. The communication segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The HAAPS market on the basis of end user is segmented into government and defense and commercial. The government and defense segment dominated the global HAAPS market in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.



The HAAPS market segmentation by region is segregated under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions is provided by platform, by application, by end user, and by country.



Key Companies in the Global HAAPS Industry



The key players that are actively participating in global HAAPS market include Airbus, AeroVironment Inc., Airstar, AlphaLink, Augur RosAeroSystems, Avealto Inc., Bye Aerospace, Elektra Solar GmbH, ILC Dover L.P., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Loon, Raven Industries, Thales Group, Worldview, and Zero2Infinity, among others.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S

• Canada

• Europe

• U.K.

• Germany

• France

• Russia

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• China

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa



