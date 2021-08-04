The Haartz Corporation Announces Change in Pricing for Automotive Trim Products

ACTON, Mass., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Haartz Corporation will raise prices for TPO and PVC automotive interior laminates in North America, effective August 6, 2021.

Prices will be increased by a minimum of 16 percent, or as customer contracts allow. This measure has been necessitated by the extreme increase in raw material costs.

Price increases for the Haartz line of convertible topping materials as well as other products have already been communicated to the marketplace.

The price adjustment will enable Haartz to continue providing customers with world-class technical support, sales support, customer service and innovation in their key markets.

About The Haartz Corporation

The Haartz Corporation (Haartz) is a world leader in highly engineered and uniquely designed convertible toppings and interior surface materials. The company's world headquarters and North American manufacturing operations are located in Acton, Massachusetts, with additional manufacturing in Mannheim, Germany and Pune, India. Beyond these manufacturing locations, Haartz maintains offices in Detroit, Munich, Tokyo, Irapuato, Mexico, Shanghai and Chongqing, China. Employing over 400 people worldwide, Haartz has been a trusted automotive supplier since 1907, and continues to be privately owned and operated by the Haartz family. For more information, visit www.haartz.com. Join the conversation on Twitter, @Haartz .

