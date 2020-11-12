The Habit Burger Grill Announces Their Most Exciting Mission to Date - One Million FREE Charburgers for One Million App Downloads

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant company The Habit Burger Grill is embarking on "Mission 1 Million!" One million free Charburgers will be unlocked and given away to all registered Habit Mobile App users if 1 million downloads are reached by 11:59 pm PST on December 16th, 2020. Renowned for its cooked-to-order Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads and more, The Habit is recruiting everyone to complete the quest to a million! The countdown is officially on - download The Habit Mobile App, join the quest, and spread the word.

"This is The Habit's most exciting mission to date. We hope everyone accepts this challenge and joins the adventure of getting a free Charburger," said Brandon LaChance, Vice President of Digital Marketing and Communications at The Habit Burger Grill. "Tell everyone you know. We're in this together so we can all enjoy free chargrilled goodness!"

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

Since the app's inception in 2019, fans have been able to virtually experience The Habit's renown service and exceptional hospitality, with its user-friendly interface and unparalleled level of convenience. This commitment to bringing guests the best experience digitally has led to an explosive growth for The Habit Mobile App, which will be introducing even more innovative capabilities in the beginning of the new year.

If we meet our goal, all registered app users will receive a complimentary Charburger with cheese redeemable with the purchase of a regular beverage via the app the week of December 21st. The Habit Mobile App is available for download through Apple or Google Play. The countdown begins, let's do this!

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

