The Habit Burger Grill Brings The Flavor With Its New Zesty Cubano Charburger

IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- California-based restaurant The Habit Burger Grill is once again adding an exciting new item to its already innovative roster - the Cubano Charburger. Inspired by the original Cuban Sandwich dating back to the late 1800s, The Habit's version will take your taste buds on a flavor-packed adventure beginning April 20.

"At The Habit, we're constantly innovating and adding exciting new flavors to our menu," said Adam Baird, Vice President of Food and Beverage at The Habit Burger Grill. "The Cubano Charburger is The Habit's take on a classic sandwich with Caribbean roots paired with our signature Southern California style chargrilled patty."

True to The Habit's creative culinary culture, the Cubano Charburger features a crave-worthy mix of classic chargrilled flavor with flavorful Cuban-inspired additions. Handcrafted between a toasted Brioche bun, the Cubano Charburger is layered with mustard-grilled honey ham, two slices of melty cheese and zesty mustard atop The Habit's signature seasoned chargrilled patty, giving guests a unique blend of flavors and textures all in one satisfying bite.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality. By continually pushing innovation across their menu, these new culinary creations are what make The Habit a habit.

Born in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring grilled tenderloin steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh handcrafted salads and an appealing selection of sides and shakes. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines, named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" and featured in Newsweek's "America's Favorite Restaurant Chains 2022." The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 325 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 13 international locations, seven in China and six in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

