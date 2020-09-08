The Habit Burger Grill Continues Expansion Across Arizona With 13th New Store Opening

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Over fifty years ago, America's best tasting burger was born in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning, delicious taste of The Habit Burger Grill is coming to Lake Havasu. The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the exciting opening of its 13th restaurant in the Arizona market. Taking over the old "Classic Burger," located at 1580 Palo Verde Blvd. South, Lake Havasu, AZ 86403, the fast-casual restaurant is eager to serve locals, summer vacationers and snowbirds alike in the Lake Havasu neighborhood.

This location will offer drive-thru ordering, indoor and patio dining and takeout. Guests have additional convenient ordering options including indoor kiosks and no-contact curbside pick-up via The Habit Mobile App, online at order.habitburger.com and by phone. Guests can also order no-contact delivery from DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was awarded Best Regional Fast Food in the USA Today 10 Best Readers Choice Awards. At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, grilled over an open flame, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Habit has been serving the best tasting burger in America exactly this way since 1969.

"We are thrilled to continue expanding across Arizona with restaurant locations from Flagstaff to Tucson. This is our first location in the Lake Havasu area and we are eager to introduce guests to our award-winning Charburgers and our Habit hospitality," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

With its made-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their already famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. The Habit Burger Grill also offers two family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday 10:30a.m. - 10:00p.m. with the drive-thru open until 11:00p.m.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as eight international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

