The Habit Burger Grill Continues Expansion in Central California With New Bakersfield Store Opening

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the exciting opening of another new location in Bakersfield, CA. Located at 6326 Ashe Rd., Bakersfield, CA 93313, the fast-casual restaurant will be serving up its 'Habit Hospitality' beginning on September 9th.

This location will offer drive-thru ordering, patio dining and takeout. Guests have additional convenient ordering options including indoor kiosks and no-contact curbside pick-up via The Habit Mobile App, online at order.habitburger.com and by phone. No-contact delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

"We are so excited to bring another location to the city of Bakersfield. Guests can look forward to their chargrilled favorites served up with genuine Habit hospitality and care.," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret with its made-to-order mantra, known for open flame sears that add a distinctive smoky flavor into their already famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. The Habit Burger Grill also offers two family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant will be open Monday through Sunday 10:30a.m. - 10:00p.m. with the drive-thru open until 11:00p.m.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 13 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as eight international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

