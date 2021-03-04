The Habit Burger Grill Continues International Expansion In Cambodia With Third Restaurant

IRVINE, Calif., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, a coastal burger bungalow opened in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning taste of The Habit Burger Grill is coming to the Ang Snuol District in Cambodia on March 7! The California-based restaurant company renowned for its famous Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more will open this third restaurant in Kandal Province, Cambodia in partnership with Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it's been awarded various food-focused awards in the United States. At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, chargrilled over an open flame for unique smoky flavor, and topped with melted cheese, caramelized onions, hand-cut tomato slices, crisp lettuce, pickles and mayo served on a freshly toasted bun. The Habit has been serving their famous Charburger in America exactly this way since 1969.

"We are so excited to continue The Habit Burger Grill's international expansion with our franchise partner Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD! We look forward to creating new Habit fans by inviting them to enjoy our handcrafted chargrilled food served with best-in-class hospitality in a welcoming Southern California environment," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their already famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. The Habit also has an incredible selection of sides to choose from as well as delicious hand-spun frozen treats. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD

Kampuchea Tela Company introduced the first petroleum retail in Cambodia in 1993 and later opened the first Lube Oil with a mini-mart attached. Over the last ten years, the company has expanded into the hospitality industry with a full-service dining restaurant and multi-unit international franchise concept in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Kampuchea Tela Company's philosophy of customers service with a local touch sets the company apart.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh cooked-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 280 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as 11 international locations, eight in China and three in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

