The Habit Burger Grill Continues Its International Expansion With First Location In Cambodia

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, America's best tasting burger was born in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning taste of The Habit Burger Grill will be opening its newest international location in Cambodia on October 21st! The California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the highly anticipated opening in the center of Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, at the Tela Toul Kork Station.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it's been awarded various food-focused awards in the United States. At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, chargrilled over an open flame for unique smoky flavor, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Habit has been serving the best tasting burger in America exactly this way since 1969.

"We are excited to continue The Habit Burger Grill's international expansion by joining forces with our new franchise partner Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD to open our first location in Cambodia. We look forward to creating new Habit fans by inviting them to enjoy our handcrafted chargrilled food delivered with best-in-class hospitality and in a welcoming Southern California environment," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

This marks as The Habit's second international expansion with eight restaurants open in China today. This is just the beginning, The Habit is partnering with Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD to develop and operate restaurants throughout the Kingdom of Cambodia.

In anticipation of The Habit's grand opening, local guests are invited for an exclusive sneak peek of the menu. The first 200 guests per event on October 16th and 17th between 11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m. and 5 p.m. - 7p.m. will receive a complimentary Charburger, French fries, and drink. Upon opening, this two-story location will offer dine-in and takeout.

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their already famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. The Habit also has an incredible selection of sides to choose from as well as delicious hand-spun frozen treats. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About Kampuchea Tela Company, LTD

Kampuchea Tela Company introduced the first petroleum retail in Cambodia in 1993 and later opened the first Lube Oil with a mini-mart attached. Over the last ten years, the company has expanded into the hospitality industry with a full-service dining restaurant and multi-unit international franchise concept in Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Kampuchea Tela Company's philosophy of customers service with a local touch sets the company apart.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh cooked-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington, as well as nine international locations, eight in China and one in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

