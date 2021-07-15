The Habit Burger Grill Continues To Serve Los Angeles With New Location In South El Monte

IRVINE, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the grand opening of an exciting new location in South El Monte. Located at 1818 Durfee Ave., Ste. 2-A, the fast-casual restaurant will serve up its 'Habit Hospitality' beginning on July 21st.

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting an exclusive pre-opening VIP event for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to this exclusive sneak peek by signing up for the CharClub at https://www.habitburger.com/southelmonte/.

Free Charburger Day ( Monday, July 19th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

): The first 200 guests at and will receive a free freshly-made Charburger, Fries and Drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation. Free Habit Day ( Tuesday, July 20th ): The first 200 guests at 11:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. will receive a free chargrilled meal from one of our pre-set menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, the local restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering. In homage to the original Santa Barbara Habit Burger Grill restaurants, the South El Monte location will feature a walk-up window where guests can pick-up their digital orders or order for patio dining or take-out.

Additionally, this restaurant will also feature an outdoor kiosk self-service station, where guests can order their chargrilled meals to dine-in or take home.

Convenient curbside pick-up and delivery is available via The Habit Mobile App and online at order.habitburger.com. Contactless delivery is also available through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats. Guests can also order ahead via phone.

"As a Southern California-based brand, it is such a joy to announce the grand opening of a new Habit Burger Grill in Los Angeles. Local customers can enjoy our signature dishes at the South El Monte location beginning July 21st," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers three family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill restaurant's dining room and drive thru will be open Monday - Sunday 10:30 am – 11:00 pm (DT), with the Walk-up Window closing at 10:00 pm.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 300 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, eight in China and four in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

