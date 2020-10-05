The Habit Burger Grill Opens First Location in Massachusetts - Join For An Exclusive Tasting!

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 50 years ago, America's best burger was born in Santa Barbara, California, and now the award-winning, delicious taste of The Habit Burger Grill is coming to Wilmington, Massachusetts! The California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more announces the highly anticipated opening on October 7th. Located at 196 Ballardvale St. Wilmington, MA 01887, the fast-casual restaurant will be the first location in the state of Massachusetts with franchise partner Heidi Burgers.

In honor of the exciting grand opening, The Habit Burger Grill is hosting exclusive pre-opening VIP events for The Habit's CharClub members. Guests can receive an invite to these tasty sneak peeks by signing up for the CharClub at www.habitburger.com/wilmington.

Free Charburger Day (10/3) : From 11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m. and 5:00p.m - 7:00p.m. guests will receive a free Charburger, fries, and a drink. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

: From and 5:00p.m - guests will receive a free Charburger, fries, and a drink. Free Habit Day (10/4): From 11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m. and 5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m. guests will receive a handcrafted meal from one of The Habit's preset menus. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

From and guests will receive a handcrafted meal from one of The Habit's preset menus. Free Habit Day (10/6): From 11:30a.m. - 1:30p.m. guests will receive a handcrafted meal from one of The Habit's preset menus, which include Charburgers, signature sandwiches, fresh-cut salads and more. Must be a CharClub member and present VIP invitation.

Upon opening, this location will offer drive-thru ordering, indoor and patio dining and takeout. Guests have additional convenient ordering options including indoor kiosks and contactless curbside pick-up via The Habit Mobile App, and online at order.habitburger.com.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" At the center of The Habit's menu is the signature Charburger, made with a fresh 100% ground beef patty, chargrilled for unique flavor, and topped with cheese, caramelized onions, pickles, fresh tomato slices, crisp lettuce and mayo served on a toasted bun. The Habit has been serving the best tasting burger in America exactly this way since 1969.

"We're thrilled to partner with Heidi Burgers to open our first Habit Burger Grill in Massachusetts. We are looking forward to welcoming the Wilmington community and introducing our award-winning, flame-grilled Charburgers to them," said Iwona Alter, Chief Brand Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

"We are so excited to bring The Habit Burger Grill to the greater Boston area. From the brand's Southern California vibe to best-in-class hospitality and handcrafted food chargrilled over an open flame, we are eager to welcome the community to dine with us," said Adam Quinn, Chief Operating Officer at Heidi Burgers.

With its cooked-to-order mantra and creative culinary culture, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steaks. Additionally, with two family meal bundles offered at an unbeatable value, serving the whole family has never been this easy. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

This Habit Burger Grill's dining room and drive-thru will be open Monday through Sunday 10:30a.m. - 9:00p.m.

Connect with The Habit Burger Grill on social media at facebook.com/habitburger , instagram.com/habitburgergrill , twitter.com/habitburger , and youtube.com/habittube .

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, made-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh made-to-order salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 275 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as eight international locations. More information is available at www.habitburger.com .

SOURCE The Habit Burger Grill

