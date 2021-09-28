The Habit Burger Grill Transports You To Italy With The Return of the Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Habit Burger Grill, the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers, signature sandwiches, hand-cut salads and more is bringing back one of their most popular limited time offers, The Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta Sandwich. The Habit's signature chargrilled chicken breast combined with classic caprese ingredients makes for a sandwich worthy of a comeback.

"Our guests absolutely loved the Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta last year, so of course we had to bring it back! Made with the freshest ingredients and our famous chargrilled flavor, we're excited to bring back this modern twist on a classic Italian-inspired favorite," said Adam Baird Executive Chef at The Habit Burger Grill.

True to The Habit's creative culinary culture, the Chicken Caprese features a juicy, marinated chargrilled chicken breast cooked over an open flame on freshly toasted garlic ciabatta with ripe tomatoes and fresh-cut lettuce. Topped with melted mozzarella cheese and scratch-made basil pesto aioli, the Chicken Caprese on Garlic Ciabatta is full of layers of flavor that all come together to create this delicious one-of-a-kind culinary experience. You can get this limited time menu item in stores, via The Habit Mobile App, online at order.habitburger.com or contactless delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.

The Habit Burger Grill is California's best-kept secret, as it was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" With its cooked-to-order mantra, The Habit Burger Grill's open flame sears a distinctive smoky flavor into their famous Charburgers, fresh marinated chicken, sushi-grade Ahi tuna and USDA Choice tri-tip steak. The Habit Burger Grill also offers three family bundles at an unbeatable value, perfect for lunches or dinners at home. Guests at The Habit Burger Grill can always count on freshly-made, handcrafted quality served up with genuine hospitality.

About The Habit Restaurants, Inc.

The Habit Burger Grill is a burger-centric, fast-casual restaurant concept that specializes in preparing fresh, cooked-to-order chargrilled burgers and handcrafted sandwiches featuring USDA choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken and sushi-grade Ahi tuna cooked over an open flame. In addition, it features fresh-cut salads and an appealing selection of sides, shakes and malts. The Habit Burger Grill was named the "best tasting burger in America" in July 2014 in a comprehensive survey conducted by one of America's leading consumer magazines. The first Habit Burger Grill opened in Santa Barbara, California in 1969 and was recently named in Thrillist's list of "Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!" The Habit Burger Grill has since grown to over 300 restaurants in 14 states throughout Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington as well as 12 international locations, eight in China and four in Cambodia. More information is available at www.habitburger.com.

