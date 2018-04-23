The Hackaday Prize is All About Robots!

PASADENA, Calif., April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hackaday, the most popular website read by engineers, makers, and inventors that celebrates hardware hacks, launches the Robotics Module Challenge of the 2018 Hackaday Prize engineering initiative. The 2018 Hackaday Prize is challenging engineers, makers, and designers to build hope by building something that matters.

Hackaday Prize 2018 : Build Hope. Design the Future. Hackaday

Hackaday challenges participants to design and create modules that can be used in robotics projects around the world. Modules can be a motor driver, sensor package, actuator, or other similar module designs. Successful projects will design modules that can be easily incorporated and transferred into other builds. The second challenge round continues through June 4.

Participants can work alone or collaborate as a team. Participants and teams are allowed to enter more than one project to be considered for the Robotics Module Challenge. Entrants are required to submit their module idea, supporting images, documentation logs, and at least four build logs.

The other rounds of the 2018 Hackaday Prize are Open Hardware Design (March 12-April 23), Robotics Module (today-June 4), Power Harvesting (June 4-July 16), Human-Computer Interface (July 16-August 27), and the Musical Instrument Challenge (August 27-October 8).

Twenty projects from each challenge round will be selected as semi-finalists and awarded $1,000 per project. At the conclusion of the final challenge, the 100 semi-finalists will automatically advance to the Finals Round, where five top projects will be awarded prizes ranging from $5,000 to $50,000. The 2018 Hackaday Prize finalists will be announced at the Hackaday Superconference taking place November 3-4 in Pasadena, California. Throughout the course of the Hackaday Prize initiative, over $200,000 will be awarded in prizes.

To learn more about the Hackaday Prize, visit hackaday.io/prize or follow contest news on Twitter at @hackaday or #HackadayPrize.

The 2018 Hackaday Prize is sponsored by Digi-Key, Supplyframe, and Microchip.

