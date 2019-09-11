NEW YORK, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: About this market

This hacksaw blades market analysis considers sales from both power hacksaw blades and hand hacksaw blades . Our analysis also considers the sales of hacksaw blades in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the power hacksaw blades segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in commercial infrastructure construction projects will play a significant role in the power hacksaw blades segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global hacksaw blades market report looks at factors such as increasing residential and commercial construction, increasing sawmill production, and growing demand for furniture. However, volatility in raw material prices, intense competition, and safety concerns may hamper the growth of the hacksaw blades industry over the forecast period.

Global Hacksaw Blades Market: Overview

Increasing sawmill production

The growing demand for wood and related products is encouraging sawmills to increase their production capacity. The harvested timber is used in several applications, including the fabrication of telegraph poles and railroad ties, in building construction, shipbuilding, furniture manufacturing, and others. As these applications make use of hacksaw for cutting and shaping the wood, the increase in sawmill production will drive the growth of the hacksaw blades market at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period.

Increasing use of hacksaws in DIY activities

Hacksaws are widely used in DIY activities, especially in carpentry and plumbing, and in-home renovation and remodeling. Innovations in raw materials and improvement in finish and practicality of DIY furniture products will further boost the demand for DIY products. DIY activities, especially carpentry and plumbing activities, require the use of various tools, including hacksaws. Advances in technology have further led them to increase the functionality of existing products and provide multifunctional products. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global hacksaw blades market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading hacksaw blades manufacturers, that include Apex Tool Group LLC, C. & E. Fein GmbH, Klein Tools Inc., Snap-on Inc., Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Also, the hacksaw blades market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



