The Hagen Family Foundation Donates $25,000 to Wildlife Preservation Canada to Support Endangered Species

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Hagen Family Foundation is proud to announce a $25,000 donation to Wildlife Preservation Canada. This contribution will support efforts to protect endangered and imperiled species in Canada.

The Hagen Family, supporting conservation projects for almost two decades, is dedicating the donation in honor of the memory of their mother Marianne Hagen, who passed away in September, 2024. The donation will help fund critical programs to protect the western painted turtle in B.C's Fraser valley, and support WPC's native bumble bee program to rebuild wild populations of these critical pollinators needed to sustain ecosystems.

"We believe in a world where animals, both wild and domestic, can thrive in a safe and healthy environment," said Mark Hagen, Director at Hagen Group. "We have had the pleasure of partnering with Wildlife Preservation Canada over the years. Our contributions allow us to extend our commitment to animal welfare beyond the Hagen Group portfolio of pet products and into the natural world. Together, we aim to make a real difference for endangered species and the ecosystems they call home."

QUOTE FROM WPC

"The generous support from the Hagen Family Foundation has and will continue to a meaningfully impact WPC's mission to protect Canada's wildlife and combat the biodiversity crisis," said Lance Woolaver, Director of Wildlife Preservation Canada. Past support helped WPC's Oregon spotted frog recovery program in BC make significant leaps forward and this most recent donation will do the same for western painted turtles and Canada's native bumble bees. "The Hagen Family Foundation's commitment to the environment and to animal welfare aligns perfectly with our goals, and together, we will give back to nature and create a future where Canada's endangered species thrive without risk of extinction."

About The Hagen Family Foundation

The Hagen Family Foundation was founded in 2005 to foster and promote relief of poverty, the advancement of education and other philanthropic purposes, such as artistic, social and conservation efforts. Through our participation in conservation projects on-site and out in the field, Hagen plays a key role in helping to give many living creatures a future on our planet.

About Hagen Group

Caring for pets since 1955, the family company founded by Rolf C. Hagen, has grown to become the world's largest privately-owned, multi-national pet products manufacturer and distributor. Driven by a common bond of love and compassion for animals, we are dedicated to creating practical and innovative products that enhance the health and welfare of pets worldwide. Visit Rolf C. Hagen Inc. to learn more

About Wildlife Preservation Canada

Wildlife Preservation Canada Home - Wildlife Preservation Canada saves animals at risk from extinction in Canada by performing hands-on field work for species requiring direct action to bring them back from the brink.

For nearly four decades, WPC has focused on critically endangered species whose numbers in the wild are so low that habitat protection alone is no longer enough and hands-on intervention is the last defence to save them from extinction.

