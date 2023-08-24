The Hair Care Market in the US to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026 | The availability of a wide range of hair colors and color shades to boost the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hair care market in the US is estimated to grow by USD 1.95 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period. Also, the growth momentum will progress. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

What's New?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Hair Care Market in US

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Hair Care Market in US- Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), product (shampoo, hair color, conditioner, and others).

The hair care market in US share growth in the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels for selling hair care products, including salons and spas; specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, department stores and club shops; clinics and medical institutes; and pharmacies. Furthermore, these specialty stores provide shoppers with hair care products with an enjoyable shopping experience with superior product presentation displayed in neater and better-designed aisles. They sell various personal care products and premium brands of beauty.

Hair Care Market in US – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The availability of a wide range of hair colors and color shades is a key factor driving market growth. The increasing use of these products is due to the changing fashion trends and the increasing availability of new, more effective, and safer hair dye products. Furthermore, sellers are offering new color shades, mainly targeting women between the ages of 20-40. Hair color has also become extremely popular among men. Consumers are willing to spend more money on safe and effective hair dye products. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The growing demand for natural and organic hair care products is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The presence of counterfeit products is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

What are the key data covered in this Hair Care Market in US report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the hair care market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the hair care market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the hair care market across US

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of hair care market companies

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

