The Hair Forge Selected for the 66th GRAMMY Awards® Swag Bags - Unveiling the Ultimate Men's Style Upgrade with Trend-Setting Men's Hair Accessories

JANESVILLE, Wis., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in July 2023, The Hair Forge is a family-led, minority-owned business that got its start when two sons asked their mom, Tracy, if she had any accessories they could put in their hair that were functional and stylish. Upon discovering there were no companies to serve their needs, the family decided to create their own business.

The Hair Forge Co-founders and Brand Ambassadors Max Jarzen, Jeremiah Mansavage, Rider Jarzen
The Hair Forge Co-founders and Brand Ambassadors Max Jarzen, Jeremiah Mansavage, Rider Jarzen
The Hair Forge's GRAMMYs Swag Bag Contents: Hair Accessories for Men
The Hair Forge's GRAMMYs Swag Bag Contents: Hair Accessories for Men

Embarking on a striking debut in the men's fashion scene, the first U.S. brand to now offer a complete line of men's hair accessories proudly announced its products would be included as part of the coveted gift bags given to Presenters and Performers at the upcoming 2024 GRAMMYs®

"Getting selected by Distinctive Assets for the GRAMMYs Swag Bags is an incredible honor for me and my family," said Tracy Douglas, the CEO mom. "Our company's rapid growth has us thrilled to showcase our distinctive products to this exclusive audience- music icons who are at the pinnacle of fashion trailblazing. It's thrilling to know they'll experience our accessories that represent modern masculinity and innovative style."

Empowering Men and Redefining Masculinity

Led by a dynamic team including the CEO mom, Tracy Douglas, the Chief Creative Officer, co-founder dad, Robert Jarzen, along with two sons, Max and Rider Jarzen, a nephew, Jeremiah Mansavage, as Co-Founders and Brand Ambassadors, and family friend, Heidi Krull, as Co-founder and the Master Stylist, The Hair Forge demolishes conventional gender barriers giving men the freedom to redefine masculinity by expressing themselves in stylish and authentic ways. And with the official website going live in January, the company is poised to become a leader in men's fashion across the globe.

The Hair Forge: From the Gift Bag Note for the 66th GRAMMY Awards 

"What you're holding in your hands marks a groundbreaking moment in the world of men's fashion and lifestyle. We're thrilled to introduce you to The Hair Forge, the first ever brand in the U.S. to offer a complete line of men's hair accessories. The Hair Forge is on a dedicated mission to demolish convention showcasing to the world that masculinity is a complex, multifaceted concept."

About The Hair Forge

The Hair Forge curates and designs hair accessories for men by men to elevate authenticity and redefine what masculinity means. Forge Your Style at: www.TheHairForge.store 

