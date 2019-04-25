NEW YORK, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

About this market

The growing demand for hair goods as fashion accessories will trigger the hair wigs and extension market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are investing in digital marketing and promotional strategies owing to the continuously rising popularity of social media among the consumers. Consumers are actively becoming aware and conscious about the appearance and style due to the wide outreach of social media platforms. As a result, the growing use of hair goods among the consumers will enhance their appearance, in turn, boosting the hair wigs and extension market during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the hair wigs and extension market will register a CAGR of nearly 10% by 2023.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770972/?utm_source=PRN

Market Overview

Rising demand for premium human hair goods

One of the growth drivers of the global hair wigs and extension market is the rising demand for premium human hair goods. The rising consumer awareness about the quality and life cycle of hair wigs and extensions is driving the demand for superior quality human hair wigs and extensions in developed economies.

The growing threat of hair transplant surgeries

One of the challenges in the growth of the global hair wigs and extension market is the growing threat from hair transplant surgeries. The rising threat of hair transplant procedures is expected to impede the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the hair wigs and extension market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several manufacturers of hair goods are increasingly investing in social media campaigns in developed countries such as the US for product promotions and wider marketing reach. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770972/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

_________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE ReportBuyer