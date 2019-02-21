The Halal Guys And Postmates Partner To Bring America's Favorite Halal Food Right To Their Door

SAN FRANCISCO, March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halal Guys , the fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant famous for pioneering American halal food, is partnering with Postmates to bring everyone's favorite halal platters and white sauce direct to customers doors in minutes.

"Since we cover more than 67% of the US and are the leading on-demand platform with millennials, we will help The Halal Guys grow as they expand to new markets," said Dan Mosher, SVP & Merchant Lead Postmates. "The Halal Guys is highly demanded by our customers today, so this partnership enables us to bring tremendous American halal food to more customers, faster."

"As we continue to grow and bring authentic halal food to more cities in the U.S., it's great to have a partner like Postmates who helps us provide an authentic and consistent dining experience to wherever our customers are," said Ahmed Abouelenein, CEO of The Halal Guys. "Postmates' large delivery footprint will help our platters reach even more of our fans as we continue to expand."

Postmates is the leader in offering the most choice in on-demand delivery from more than 300,000 restaurants, grocery and convenience stores, as well as traditional retailers. Postmates has experienced unprecedented growth over the last year. The company now operates in about 3,000 cities and has added some of the most sought-after local and national restaurants, serving 65 of the top 100 restaurants in the US.

The Halal Guys grew from its humble beginnings as a food cart on the streets of New York City to a global icon known as the largest American Halal street food concept in the world. The food cart first began serving its authentic halal food on the corner of 53rd and 6th Avenue in 1990. In 2014, The Halal Guys began expanding its authentic Halal cuisine from the food cart into restaurants and now operates more than 85 locations within the United States, Canada, Indonesia, South Korea and the Philippines. For more information, visit www.thehalalguys.com or connect on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter .

