THE HALAL GUYS BRINGS THE SUMMER HEAT WITH NEW CHICKEN WINGS

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halal Guys, pioneers of American Halal food, are set to spice things up this summer with the launch of 'The Halal Guys Chicken Wings' – an exciting first for the iconic New York-based brand. The new Chicken Wings boast a golden crisp exterior, yielding tender, juicy meat within. Alongside the fiery new wings, customers will discover more sizzling, limited-time-only dishes including Chicken Shawarma and Cilantro-Lime Hummus.

Enjoy ‘The Halal Guys Chicken Wings’ as part of a hot lineup of menu items and stay tuned for a free side of fries with your order to celebrate National French Fry Day on July 12th!

"This summer, we wanted to provide our customers new dishes with bold flavors that celebrate the essence of the season," said Shawn Edelman, Vice President of Purchasing and Distribution (Supply Chain) at The Halal Guys. "From the perfectly fried Chicken Wings and lively spices of the Chicken Shawarma to the bright zest of the Cilantro Lime Hummus, each dish has been crafted to provide an unforgettable summer dining experience."

The Halal Guys has continued to bring the heat, not only with its signature Hot Sauce, but previously limited-time menu items like the Spicy BBQ Chicken, which has recently been added as a permanent menu item. The new featured items stoke the flames of The Halal Guys fans' love of spice while providing a delicate balance of zest and herbs.

The full summer lineup includes:

Chicken Wings: Featuring the addition of two new signature sauces, the Smokey BBQ and Hot Chili BBQ sauces, the wings can also be enjoyed with our famously delicious and versatile 'White Sauce', or the recently added Herbal Blended White Sauce or our classic BBQ Sauce. The Halal Guys Chicken Wings are available as a side of four pieces ($5.99) , eight pieces ($10.99) , twelve pieces ($14.99) * or on our famous platters at ( $11.99 small, $12.99 regular) *.

The Halal Guys brings back the fan favorite, Chicken Shawarma. Marinated in a delicious blend of garlic, olive oil, lemon juice and fragrant spices, delicately cooked on a vertical rotisserie, sliced at its peak of readiness, each bite is guaranteed to be rewarding to your taste buds. Enjoy The Halal Guys Chicken Shawarma as a sandwich wrap; or on our famous platters; ( small, regular) *. Cilantro Lime Hummus ($4.59) *: Made with Greek chickpeas, and key limes for a tartly robust flavor, and topped with a cilantro puree for a bright finish, The Halal Guys' Cilantro Lime Hummus is sure to the best companion to your Chicken Shawarma meal.

To round out the summer fun, on National French Fry Day (July 12), The Halal Guys is offering guests a free side of fries with the purchase of a sandwich or platter, including any of the new menu items. Fans can stay tuned for the special promo code by following @TheHalalGuys on Instagram or via Facebook. The promo code will be redeemable at the store or through online order, no available on third party delivery platforms.

For more information, guests can visit the nearest The Halal Guys location, or www.TheHalalGuys.com

*Items, price, and participation may vary.

About The Halal Guys:

Founded in 1990 by three Egyptian immigrants, the World Famous The Halal Guys is the undisputed leader in American Halal Street Food. The New York Post calls The Halal Guys "perhaps the city's most famous open-air dining destination." The brand is the #3 Most Yelped business in all of NYC, and as reported by Time Magazine, The Halal Guys are in the Top 10 Most Yelped businesses in the entire United States. The brand also ranked #10 in Fast Casual's 2024 Top 100 Movers & Shakers, while The Halal Guys' CEO, Ahmed Abouelenein was named one of QSR's 2024 Young Leaders to Watch. Featuring fan-famous secret recipes and only the highest quality, proprietary ingredients, The Halal Guys is the largest American Halal Street Food concept in the world and is now franchising globally. The Halal Guys is the first American Halal food chain in the fast-casual / QSR segment and is noted by The New York Times as "one of the longest-running and best-known food carts."

SOURCE The Halal Guys