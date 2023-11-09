THE HALAL GUYS INTRODUCES NEW SPICED SIZZLIN' CHICKEN

Guests can enjoy the new Za'atar spiced protein along with a new Caramelized Onion Hummus for a limited time at locations across the nation

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today The Halal Guys, the creators of authentic American Halal cuisine, is announcing two new menu items – Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken and Caramelized Onion Hummus – that will be available at all U.S. locations now through February 2024.

The Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken is a flavorful dish created with a Za'atar spice blend that combines a mix of dried green herbs with toasted sesame seeds, dried sumac, and other savory spices. The Za'atar, a traditional Middle Eastern spice, gives the Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken a comforting flavor to warm the senses. The new Caramelized Onion Hummus, made with 100% Greek chickpeas and sauteed onions caramelized to perfection, is a delectable pairing for the newest protein. Guests can try it with a side of warm pita, or atop their favorite The Halal Guys sandwich or platter.

Guests can customize their Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken based on their favorite way to enjoy The Halal Guys:

  • Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken Platter ($11.99 sm, $12.99 reg*): Featuring the new, savory Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken, served over rice, lettuce, tomatoes, choice of additional toppings, and garnished with The Halal Guys' famous White and hot sauces.
  • Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken Sandwich ($10.99*): New, savory Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken, wrapped in warm pita bread, filled with lettuce, tomatoes, choice of additional toppings, and garnished with The Halal Guys' famous White and hot sauces.

The Caramelized Onion Hummus is a sweet twist on a classic The Halal Guys dipping item and can be ordered as a side to accompany any meal starting at $4.49*

"We're excited to introduce the new Spiced Sizzlin' Chicken as a new flavor profile for guests looking to change up their protein and bring some fall flavors to their favorite order," said Shawn Edelman, vice president of purchasing and distribution at The Halal Guys. "Combined with the new Caramelized Onion Hummus, both dishes are a great twist on our traditional Halal proteins."

For more information, guests can visit the nearest The Halal Guys location, or www.TheHalalGuys.com.

*Price varies by location

About The Halal Guys: 
The World Famous The Halal Guys is the undisputed leader in American Halal Street Food. The New York Post calls The Halal Guys "perhaps the city's most famous open-air dining destination." The Halal Guys is the #3 Most Yelped business in all of NYC, and as reported by Time Magazine, we are in the Top 10 Most Yelped businesses in the entire United States. Featuring our fan-famous secret recipes and only the highest quality, proprietary ingredients, The Halal Guys is the largest American Halal Street Food concept in the world. Founded in 1990 by Mohamed Abouelenein, Ahmed Elsaka and Abdelbaset Elsayed, The Halal Guys is now franchising worldwide via a new fast casual / QSR restaurant format. Featuring only the highest quality, proprietary ingredients, The Halal Guys is the first American Halal food chain in the fast casual / QSR segment. Called "one of the longest-running and best-known food-cart businesses in New York City" by the New York Times, The Halal Guys was named Buzzfeed's #1 Most Popular Food Truck for 2013, and was featured on Bloomberg Television and Fox News. For more information about The Halal Guys, visit www.thehalalguys.com.  

