The Half a Sorrow Foundation Expresses Concern Over the CDC Report Showing Increased Suicides for 2022

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The CDC has just released the latest statistics on suicide, and they are the highest ever recorded in U.S. history. The Half a Sorrow Foundation, which promotes real conversations about mental health with an emphasis on suicide prevention, wants to do its part in getting this information out to the public at large. The goal of doing so is to break the silence and stigma that surrounds suicide with a very definitive purpose – to help prevent it.

The 2021 data and 2022 provisional data from the CDC indicates the following information:

Overall suicides rose from 48,183 to 49,449 – the highest number in U.S. history.

Male suicides rose 2.3% - going from 38,358 in 2021 to 39,255 in 2022.

Female suicides rose 3.8% - going from 9,825 in 2021 to 10,194 in 2022.

The greatest increase in suicides occurred in people 45 years of age and higher.

GOOD NEWS – an 8.4% decrease in suicides was reported in those ranging in age from 10 to 24.

The Half a Sorrow Foundation is dedicated to reversing these trends. According to Half a Sorrow founder Dennis Gillan, "While these numbers are disappointing, we remain hopeful. In 2019 and 2020, we saw the number of suicides decline. Our efforts will be focused on returning to that downward trend." September is Suicide Prevention Month, during which the Half a Sorrow Foundation will continue to bring its unique programming and storytelling to corporations, college students, as well as youth. Gillan went on to say, "Suicide does not discriminate, and neither do we, we are more determined than ever to reach as many people as we can with our message of resilience and hope. We are in this to help save lives."

The Half a Sorrow Foundation is a 501(c)3 corporation whose mission is to improve mental health for individuals and organizations by promoting real conversations. The goal is to break the stigma surrounding mental health concerns. The more we normalize discussing and addressing mental health issues, the more people we can help. We wish for no one to suffer in silence. Our name comes from a Swedish Proverb, "A shared joy is a double joy; a shared sorrow is Half a Sorrow.

Media and other inquiries can contact Dennis Gillan at 803-712-3247 or at [email protected]

SOURCE Half a Sorrow Foundation