The Halifax Group Celebrates 25th Anniversary

WASHINGTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a middle market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2024.

Managing Partners Chris Cathcart and Scott Plumridge said, "We are grateful to Halifax's founders, past and current colleagues, our many executive teams, and the investors who have partnered with Halifax to execute our strategy-led approach to growing companies for over a quarter of a century. We are proud of those collaborations and the positive impact they have had on our companies, their teams, and their communities. We are thrilled to have reached this important milestone, and we look forward to the next 25 years!"

Founded in 1999, Halifax has completed 120 transactions, including investments in 42 platform companies plus 78 add-ons. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with an additional office in Raleigh, NC, the firm currently has $1.5 billion in capital under management.

The firm invests in companies across Health & Wellness Services, Business Services, and Franchising. Representative current investments include Elevate Care International, a global franchisor and provider of home care services; Case Facilities Management Solutions (Case FMS), a national provider of snow management, landscaping and other exterior facility services to commercial customers; and Truvant, a global supply chain partner to consumer products, food and health & beauty companies.

Halifax was named to Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list, which recognizes private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of backing entrepreneurs, and also received a BluWave 2024 Top Private Equity Innovator Award, which recognizes select private equity firms for exemplary innovation and leadership.1

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

