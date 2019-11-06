The Halifax Group Invests in AAMP Holdings

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax") announced today it has completed an investment in AAMP Holdings, Inc. ("AAMP" or the "Company"), a global manufacturer of vehicle aftermarket and OEM technology, and former portfolio company of Audax Private Equity. Halifax partnered with CEO Jamie Fraser and AAMP's management team, which will remain with the Company after the transaction. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Clearwater, FL, AAMP designs and distributes a broad suite of technology products for the automotive aftermarket. The Company's R&D capabilities have positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which allow aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work with factory systems. The Company is known for its PAC, Connects2, Stinger, and other quality brands, and AAMP is a trusted supplier to installers throughout North America and Europe.

"With a large and aging global car fleet, there is significant embedded demand for AAMP's solutions, and the Company has market-leading product development capabilities," said Doug Hill, Partner at Halifax. "As a result, AAMP is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing need for aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products that integrate seamlessly with OEM systems. We look forward to pursuing the next phase of growth for the Company in partnership with Jamie Fraser and the executive team."

"We are excited to partner with Halifax as we look to expand our business in the U.S. and internationally," Mr. Fraser said. "Their financial, operational, and strategic support will allow us to continue to provide superior products for our customers and to accelerate execution of our strategic plan for the Company."

"AAMP has benefited from decades of investment in R&D, and the Company occupies an attractive position in the market as a result. We are excited to partner with the AAMP management team to continue that legacy, and we look forward to growing the business together, both organically and through acquisition, for years to come," added Jamie Cavanaugh, Vice President at Halifax.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, franchising and infrastructure. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains offices in Dallas, TX and Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

ABOUT AAMP

AAMP supplies premium automotive technology solutions through aftermarket installers, mass-market retailers, and eCommerce platforms. The Company provides an extensive product portfolio across integration, infotainment, high-performance audio, safety, and connectivity product segments. Primary vehicular end-markets served are light vehicle, agriculture, marine, powersports, recreational, and commercial. For further information please visit: www.aampglobal.com

About Audax Private Equity

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, and San Francisco. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $26 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. Audax Private Equity has invested over $5 billion in more than 130 platforms and 800 add-on companies, and is currently investing out of its $3.5 billion, sixth private equity fund. Through its disciplined Buy & Build approach, Audax seeks to help platform companies execute add-on acquisitions that fuel revenue growth, optimize operations, and significantly increase equity value. With more than 250 employees and over 100 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Group website www.audaxgroup.com.

