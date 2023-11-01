The Halifax Group Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

WASHINGTON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group, a middle market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, today announced that it has been named to Inc.'s 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list. The list recognizes private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of backing entrepreneurs.

This year's list showcases 218 firms that support entrepreneurs to drive growth in their businesses.

All the firms on the Inc. list have remained actively involved with the businesses in which they invest.

Chris Cathcart, Managing Partner at Halifax, said, "We consider it an honor to be recognized for the partnerships we build with entrepreneurs. We strive to earn the trust and respect of founders and families and to support their companies with resources that leave them poised for continued growth and success. Partnering with founders is a great privilege and responsibility, and we believe this award speaks to our stewardship mindset, working alongside these terrific entrepreneurs and aiding them in their strategic plans."

Halifax has invested more than $740 million in 19 founder- and family-owned companies since the firm was founded in 1999. Over 50% of the investments in the firm's most recent fund are founder- or family-led businesses. The firm invests in companies across Health & Wellness, Outsourced Business Services, and Franchising.

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

Inc. compiled its list by directly surveying founders who have sold to private equity and venture capital and examining data on portfolio company growth during those partnerships.

The "Founder-Friendly Investors" award is a program designed by Inc. Magazine. Private equity and venture capital firms that have exited U.S.-based, founder-led portfolio companies are eligible to pay a fee and apply for this award. For investments to qualify, portfolio company founders must have remained actively involved in their business for at least one-year post-investment. Winning firms are selected based upon their track record, reputation, leadership and founder references.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

