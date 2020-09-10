The Halifax Group Names Alessandra Christiani Vice President of Business Development

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has hired Alessandra Christiani as Vice President, Business Development. Working with the firm's partners, Ms. Christiani will be responsible for originating and evaluating investment opportunities, managing the firm's network of investment sources, and maintaining communication with Halifax's investors.

Prior to joining Halifax, Ms. Christiani was an Investment Manager at Capital Aviation Group, a Washington, D.C.-area specialty real estate financing provider. She also previously served as a Senior Investment Analyst at Prudential Capital Group where she focused on providing senior debt and mezzanine capital to middle-market businesses across multiple industries. Ms. Christiani holds a BS in Accounting and Finance from Boston College.

Halifax Managing Partner Chris Cathcart said, "We are excited to have Alessandra join the Halifax team. She brings five years of experience in various financial roles focused on assisting entrepreneurial companies in the middle-market. She is a great addition to our firm and will contribute meaningfully to our strategy of identifying unique opportunities to build better businesses."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

