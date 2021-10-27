The Halifax Group Names Charles Alutto as Operating Executive

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in lower middle-market businesses, today announced that the firm has engaged with Charles Alutto as an Operating Executive. In this role, Mr. Alutto will help the firm evaluate specific investment opportunities, assist in validating certain investment theses, and serve on the board of select Halifax portfolio companies.

Mr. Alutto is a seasoned global executive with over 30 years of experience creating long-term profitable growth in the healthcare waste, B2B, logistics, and compliance services sectors. Mr. Alutto previously spent 22 years at Stericycle, a $3.6 billion publicly traded company in the medical waste space, where he ultimately became President & CEO. He grew Stericycle's U.S. and European operations and oversaw the company's robust M&A strategy. Under his leadership, the company achieved significant revenue growth through new service offerings, solidified its global leadership in medical waste outsourcing and became the leader in healthcare and retail hazardous waste and document destruction services. Earlier, Mr. Alutto held progressive roles at Environmental Control Company, Inc. before the company's eventual sale to Stericycle.



"We have been impressed with Charlie since our first introduction, and he has already made meaningful contributions helping us evaluate specific new investments and serving as an independent board director. We are pleased to formalize his association with our firm as we continue to enhance our value creation strategies," said Doug Hill, Halifax Senior Partner. "Charlie's experience with team building and strategic planning will make him a valued collaborator and independent resource as we work with owners and managers to support entrepreneurial companies across all of our investment theses."

Mr. Alutto is also CEO for Sierra Lake Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: SIERU), a special purpose acquisition company. He holds a B.S. in Finance from Providence College and an MBA from Saint John's University. In 2014, he was named to Institutional Investor Magazine's All American Executive Team, and he has been recognized as one of "75 People to Know in Chicago Healthcare" by Becker's Hospital Review. He also serves as Chair of The Providence College Annual Fund. Additionally, Mr. Alutto currently serves on the Board of Directors at Road Safety Services, Inc., in Omaha, NE and Southern Siding Company (a Halifax portfolio company) in Jackson, GA.

Mr. Alutto commented, "I have enjoyed working with the Halifax team and am delighted that we share a similar approach to helping companies unlock value in novel ways. I have seen this approach firsthand while working with the team on several different investment opportunities and am looking forward to continuing to deepen our relationship."

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

