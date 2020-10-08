The Halifax Group Names Jerry Johnson as Operating Executive

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in promising businesses, today announced that the firm has named Jerry L. Johnson as its second Operating Executive. In this advisory role, Mr. Johnson will work across Halifax's portfolio companies by helping the firm validate investment theses and develop value creation strategies.

Mr. Johnson is a seasoned finance and consulting executive with over 25 years of leadership experience. Earlier this month, he was appointed Senior Vice President of Corporate Development, Strategy and Investor Relations at EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO), a niche manufacturer of proprietary engineered products. Prior to joining EnPro, he was a founding member and Partner of middle-market private equity firm RLJ Equity Partners, where he sourced and executed business services investments totaling over $1 billion of enterprise value. Mr. Johnson's career also includes experience as a merchant banker with Donaldson, Lufkin, & Jenrette and a management consultant with McKinsey & Company.

"Jerry has been a respected competitor to Halifax for over a decade, so we are delighted to now have him aligned with our efforts. His business acumen, investing instincts, and partnership-minded approach with management teams enable him to achieve unique results in supporting growing enterprises. Increasing our collaboration with experienced leaders like Jerry is critical to Halifax's strategy to build strong platforms with demonstrated growth pathways. We are pleased to further develop our Operating Executive function with the addition of Jerry," said Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner.

Mr. Johnson earned the Secretary of Defense Medal for Exceptional Public Service when serving as a White House Fellow under President George W. Bush. He is currently a member of the New York Economic Club, the Young Presidents' Organization, and both the University of Tennessee's Investment Advisory Council and the College of Engineering's Board of Advisors. He is also a life member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

Mr. Johnson received his M.B.A. from Harvard Business School and his B.S. in chemical engineering, summa cum laude, from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. He was recognized with the university's Distinguished Alumni Award in 2009.

Mr. Johnson commented, "I look forward to lending my expertise to the Halifax team and its managers as we search for novel ways to unlock value at both the company and platform level. I have known the team for many years and am excited to help advance Halifax's partnership-oriented strategy throughout the portfolio."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

