The Halifax Group Promotes David Bard to Partner

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group, a Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize companies, is pleased to announce that it has promoted David Bard to the position of Partner. In addition to joining the firm's leadership team, he will continue to play an integral part in the sourcing, evaluation, and execution of investments. He joined Halifax's Washington, D.C. office in 2018, and serves on the boards of portfolio companies StrataTech, TriMech, Maverick Fitness, and Southern Siding Company.

Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner, said, "Since joining Halifax, David has made meaningful contributions to our firm. In concert with our approach at Halifax, David is a strategy-driven investor who uses his background as a consultant to drive novel change within our portfolio. From developing new investment theme areas and leading thorough underwriting efforts to implementing successful growth strategies alongside management teams, David is absolutely dedicated to finding and creating value on behalf of our investors."

Mr. Bard is currently a Senior Fellow at The Wharton School, where he teaches in the full-time and Executive MBA programs. He holds an MBA from the Wharton School, where he was the Ford Fellow, and a Master of Philosophy in Economics from the University of Cambridge, where he was a Gates Scholar. In addition, he completed the Jerome Fisher Program in Management & Technology at the University of Pennsylvania, earning a BS in Economics from The Wharton School and a BAS from Penn Engineering.

Managing Partner Chris Cathcart commented, "David's energy and passion for his work is evident in everything he does, making this recognition well-deserved. We are proud of the continued evolution of our first-rate and purposely constructed team, and are grateful for David's contributions to our organization."

Halifax is investing Halifax Capital Partners IV, L.P. (HCP IV), which closed in 2017. The firm's current portfolio companies include PromptCare, a regional provider of specialty respiratory and infusion-therapy services; Truvant, a contract packager and manufacturer of consumer, household, and food products; and TriMech, a provider of design and engineering software and solutions for the advanced manufacturing industry.

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including outsourced business services, health and wellness and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

