The Halifax Group Promotes Molly Fitzpatrick to Principal

News provided by

The Halifax Group

05 Oct, 2023, 07:05 ET

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a middle market private equity firm that partners with management to invest in market-leading companies, announced today that it has promoted Molly Fitzpatrick to Principal from Vice President.

A member of the firm's senior investment team, she is responsible for identifying and evaluating investment opportunities, monitoring portfolio companies, and executing transactions. Ms. Fitzpatrick recently co-led the firm's pending investment in the Worldwide Home Care division of Sodexo, including its home care subsidiaries in eight countries, which Halifax announced in late September.

Ms. Fitzpatrick first joined Halifax in 2011 as an Associate, taking time off to earn her M.B.A. at Harvard Business School, graduating in 2015. She added to her lower middle market experience while at Mountaingate Capital and Rallyday Partners, before rejoining Halifax in 2021. Ms. Fitzpatrick also holds a BBA in Finance from the University of Notre Dame. In 2020, she was honored by Mergers & Acquisitions as a "Rising Star of Private Equity." She currently serves on the Board of Directors of CDL Nuclear Technologies and ChanceLight Behavioral Health Therapy and Education.

Scott Plumridge, Halifax Managing Partner, said, "Molly plays an integral role in helping to execute Halifax's value creation strategy, and she has been a key contributor to our firm's culture as well as our investment philosophy. We are delighted to recognize the contributions she is making to our firm, particularly in our healthcare investments, and we look forward to her continued insight and leadership."

"Molly has become an indispensable member of the Halifax team, providing astute leadership on all aspects of our business, from investment thesis and strategy development to execution," said Chris Cathcart, Halifax Managing Partner. "Her colleagues, as well as our management partners and investors, congratulate Molly on her well-deserved promotion."

About The Halifax Group
Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and invest in lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $100 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs, and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, and franchising. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains an office in Raleigh, NC. For more information, visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:
Lambert
Caroline Luz
203-570-6462
[email protected]

SOURCE The Halifax Group

