The Halifax Group Promotes Scott Plumridge and Chris Cathcart to Managing Partner

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The Halifax Group ("Halifax"), a leading private equity firm that partners with management to invest in entrepreneurial companies, announced today that it has named Scott Plumridge and Chris Cathcart as Managing Partners. Both are longtime members of the firm and have been Partners and members of the firm's Investment Committee since 2016.

Mr. Plumridge has been at Halifax since 2005 and has played a leading role in deploying nearly $500 million of equity in 14 platform investments. He was significantly engaged in the fundraising efforts of Halifax Capital Partners II, L.P. ("Halifax II"), Halifax III and Halifax IV, and his work led to several of the firm's recent exits, including Envision Pharma, Caring Brands International and Pirtek Europe. Mr. Plumridge has also been involved in recruiting and mentoring most of the investment professional team, and he has played a key role in establishing the critical processes and thesis areas central to the firm's investment philosophy.

Mr. Cathcart joined Halifax in 2007 and created and implemented the firm's origination strategy. Over the years, he has directly sourced 12 platform investments, representing more than $500 million of invested equity and maintains an international network of investment sources that delivers more than 1,200 investment opportunities annually. Mr. Cathcart played a leading role in raising three Halifax funds (totaling more than $1.1 billion in committed capital) and led fundraising for Halifax IV, a 2018 vintage, $650 million fund.

The firm also announced that Halifax founder and Senior Partner, David Dupree, will become non-executive Chairman and, together with each of the other Senior Partners, will primarily focus on managing the firm's executive relationships and portfolio management.

Mr. Dupree said, "We are delighted to formally promote Scott and Chris. They have both been instrumental in fundraising, originations, investing and operations for many years, and this is a highly-deserved recognition of their strategic vision, relationship building, and overall contributions to the firm. We believe strongly in creating a sustainable organization that will thrive for generations and feel confident that the firm's future leadership will be in very good hands under Scott and Chris, along with the strongest top-to-bottom team we have fielded in the firm's history."

About The Halifax Group

Founded in 1999, The Halifax Group is a private equity firm that partners with managers and entrepreneurs to recapitalize and grow lower middle-market businesses with total enterprise values generally between $50 million and $300 million. Halifax specializes in equity recapitalizations, corporate carve-outs and management buyouts and invests across a variety of industries, including health and wellness, outsourced business services, franchising and infrastructure. The firm is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and maintains offices in Dallas, TX and Raleigh, NC. For more information, please visit www.thehalifaxgroup.com.

Contact:

Caroline Luz

Blicksilver PR

203-656-2829

caroline@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE The Halifax Group

Related Links

http://www.thehalifaxgroup.com

