The Hallmark to Expand Luxury Senior Living Campus in Houston

The Uptown Oaks expansion of The Hallmark will add a 385,000 square-foot high-rise, with a Priority Program launching for prospective residents.

HOUSTON, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hallmark's highly anticipated expansion, Uptown Oaks at The Hallmark, will add a 21-story high-rise to the existing community, with 120 high-end independent living residences. Construction is anticipated to begin in 2027, with occupancy starting in 2030.

This new residential and amenity-focused addition will offer a state-of-the-art wellness destination with a yoga studio and massage area, upscale dining venues with sweeping views of the city, an art and hobby studio, café, movie theater, pool area and more, creating a vibrant setting for social engagement and meaningful connections.

Brazos Presbyterian Homes Holding, Inc., a leading not-for-profit organization known for setting the standard for independent living in Houston, manages The Hallmark. PRDG Architecture leads the project's design, bringing its senior-living expertise to create spaces that are both functional and inspiring for active , older adults. The new residences will range from 1,250–3,000 sq. ft. and feature a fresh, refined design for elevated living; a design style honoring the long-standing legacy of The Hallmark.

"For more than 50 years, The Hallmark has been a leader in senior living, earning a lasting reputation in the Houston area," said Deidre Kinsey, CEO of Brazos Presbyterian Homes. "This expansion is a natural part of our evolution, allowing us to build on that legacy. It's shaping the next chapter of our community, giving us opportunities to adapt, grow and create an environment where older adults can thrive for generations to come."

The Hallmark's Uptown Oaks Priority Program is underway, offering prospective residents exclusive benefits, including:

5% savings off the entrance fee.

$5,000 credit toward residence personalization or moving costs.

Selection of residences ahead of the general public.

Invitations to member-only receptions, programs and seminars before the expansion's grand opening.

Located in Greater Uptown, The Hallmark's Uptown Oaks expansion will be near the River Oaks neighborhood, The Galleria and Memorial Park. With a walkability score of 82, residents will enjoy immediate access to fine establishments, restaurants and shops, just steps from the community, while also benefiting from a full range of on-site amenities and services. This unique setting, coupled with a high-rise lifestyle, will be the perfect blend of luxury and urban living.

"A key focus for us is to remain attractive to the next generation of residents," said Tim List, executive director of The Hallmark. "Our community is built on deep roots, with generations of families and friends calling The Hallmark home. By bringing those roots together with a thoughtfully designed expansion in an exceptional location, we are positioning ourselves to strengthen those connections, enhance resident experiences and further elevate the community as a whole."

As a Life Plan Community, The Hallmark enables residents to seamlessly transition between levels of support as their needs evolve, including assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. Uptown Oaks will continue this commitment by offering the same comprehensive Life Plan model.

About The Hallmark:

The Hallmark is a premier Life Plan Community located in Houston, Texas, near Uptown's prestigious Galleria and Tanglewood neighborhoods. Founded in 1972, the community has earned a long-standing reputation and legacy, offering a blend of sophistication, comfort and elegance. The community is operated by Brazos Presbyterian Homes, and provides a full continuum of care, including independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing and rehabilitation. As a nonprofit driven by a residents-first philosophy, The Hallmark ensures every decision supports exceptional service, personalized care and long-term well-being.

