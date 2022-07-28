The Hallmarks of GK Hair: What Places The Hair Care Brand Above All Of Its Competitors?

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To stand out among the crowd, you have to have an out-of-the-box thinking along with the determination to achieve it. That's what GK Hair represents; a brand that started out with the vision of Van Tibolli in 2007, always raising the bar to achieve the next milestone and today holding the place of the No. 1 worldwide Hair Taming System. What makes GK Hair stand out among all of its competitors?

GK Hair

The first of many attributes is the suitability of hair care products for every hair type . Be it curly, frizzy, damaged, color-treated, dry, oily, frizz-prone, or blonde, GK Hair has a solution for these issues on all different hair types and textures. This provides GK Hair the opportunity to address the audience of different demographics around the world, and to connect with each group on a personal level. Due to this remarkable characteristic, GK Hair is currently selling its healthy, clean hair care products in 80+ different countries, ranking itself as one of the best among its competitors.

Another thing that makes GK Hair one-of-a-kind in the hair care world is Juvexin . Juvexin is a keratin anti-aging protein blend, this power-packed blend has the capability to restore and regenerate hair cells from within. One of the most revolutionary discoveries in the past 50 years, Juvexin is used in every GK Hair product worldwide.

Along with Juvexin also comes Juvexin V2, a vegan protein blend derived from Pea and Quinoa. Juvexin V2 has revolutionized the realm of hair care with its impeccable results, and this is how the first ever Vegan Taming Treatments were introduced. These treatments have proven to be a great success for many reasons, and more importantly, contributed to the value of the brand worldwide.

All of these characteristics help the company pave its way to uniqueness, distinguishing it among others. This is how GK Hair keeps on pushing through, paving its way to the top through innovation, perseverance, and a regard for customer needs.

For more information, visit GK Hair website on:

Website: https://www.gkhair.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/gkhair

Instagram: https://instagram.com/GKhair

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GKhair

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/gkhair

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/GKhair/

Media Contact

Company Name: GK Hair

Contact Person: Meghan McHugh

Email: [email protected] Phone: 13053900044

Country: United States

Website: https://www.gkhair.com/

SOURCE GK Hair