The Halpern Law Firm Proudly Sponsors the 2025 International Mesothelioma Interest Group (iMig) Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halpern Law Firm was honored to sponsor and attend the 2025 International Mesothelioma Interest Group (iMig) Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a leading global event dedicated to advancing mesothelioma research and patient care. The biannual conference brought together scientists, surgeons, oncologists, nurses and researchers from across the world to share the latest developments in mesothelioma treatment and innovation.

David Halpern, Esq. at the 2025 Mesothelioma Conference in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

The 2025 conference featured in-depth sessions on immunotherapy, chemotherapy, surgical advances, imaging technology, and emerging clinical trials, as well as discussions on prevention and early detection of mesothelioma. The event also included the "Around the World in 90 Minutes" session, highlighting international collaboration and progress in mesothelioma research.

"It's inspiring to see the brightest minds in medicine come together to focus on improving treatments for mesothelioma patients," said Dave Halpern, Esq., Founder of the Halpern Law Firm, who has been representing victims of mesothelioma for over 35 years. "We are proud to support a conference that not only drives scientific progress but also brings hope to families affected by this disease."

Dave Halpern had the pleasure of interviewing many of the scientists and doctors. To hear firsthand about cutting edge research in mesothelioma from representatives from the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Switzerland, Australia, and South Africa, it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

For over three decades, the Halpern Law Firm has been committed to representing individuals and families impacted by asbestos exposure and mesothelioma. Sponsoring iMig 2025 reflects the firm's continued dedication to supporting both legal advocacy and medical advancement in the fight against this rare cancer.

About The Halpern Law Firm

The Halpern Law Firm has offices all over Pennsylvania, and is devoted exclusively to helping victims of asbestos exposure and mesothelioma. For more than 35 years, the firm has combined compassionate representation with a mission to raise awareness, and provide support and information on ongoing advancements in treatment and care for our clients.

To learn more about the Halpern Law Firm, visit www.halpernlawyer.com

SOURCE The Halpern Law Firm, LLC