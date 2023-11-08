Introducing Daniel Liberio and Thaddeus Kotarski

PHILADELPHIA and PITTSBURGH, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Halpern Law Firm would like to welcome two new attorneys to the firm: Daniel Liberio and Thaddeus Kotarski. Daniel attended Temple University's James E. Beasley School of Law and will be working out of the Philadelphia office, while Thad attended The University of Pittsburgh School of Law and will be working out of the Pittsburgh office. The Halpern Law Firm believes that both Daniel and Thad will make great additions to this growing firm.

Daniel studied for the Bar for months and was well prepared to take the examination. "I studied six days a week, taking Sundays off for rest. It was a tough experience but rewarding at the end of it all," said Daniel. He was rightfully pleased with himself for passing the Bar on his very first try at it, stating "I'm proud that I was able to pass on my first attempt. I'm proud that I gave myself the time to step away from studying when I needed to. I'm proud that the sacrifices I had to make were worth it."

Thad also passed the Bar Examination on his very first attempt and has highlighted the difficulty of the exam, stating that "sitting for the Bar Exam was one of the most physically and mentally exhausting things that I've ever done. Now that I've passed the exam, I'm eager to put what I learned in law school and studying for the Multistate into practice to help clients." Thad is excited to help clients in a real-world setting.

David Halpern, founder of the Halpern law Firm, is immensely proud of the two newest members of the group of attorneys. "We are really happy for Daniel and Thad. We know they put a lot of time in studying to pass the Bar Exam. We are thrilled to have them as lawyers at the firm!" said Dave.

The Halpern Law Firm's goal is to help Pennsylvania victims of mesothelioma and other asbestos-related diseases get the compensation they deserve. The Halpern Law Firm has offices throughout the state of Pennsylvania, including Johnstown, Pittsburgh, Scranton, Philadelphia, and Allentown and can be contacted at any time at (800) 505–6000.

SOURCE The Halpern Law Firm, LLC