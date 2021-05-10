The HALSTON Archives and Family Release Statement Regarding Upcoming Netflix Series

NEW YORK, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HALSTON Archives and Family were not consulted on the upcoming Netflix series involving an inaccurate, fictionalized account of famed fashion designer, "Halston." The HALSTON Archives remains the only definitive and comprehensive source on the man and his legacy as the personally appointed custodian of his private papers and effects.

The HALSTON Archives travels the world to bring the meticulous history and original design work of Halston to reputable venues with comprehensive exhibits and seminars. Following in the steps of Halston's generosity while living, his family will be adding an initiative to the HALSTON Archives that will partner with select non-profit organizations and institutions to establish fashion scholarships in Halston's name as a way to inspire and empower the next generation of American Fashion Designers.