The Hamamatsu Photonics family mourns the passing of our honorary chairman and past President, Mr. Teruo Hiruma

Affectionately known as "TH," he led our company from a small local Japanese TV tube producer to a one billion dollar global photonics company. TH had a passion for photonics and was constantly challenging our engineers to build the perfect detector, but he also had a passion for humanity and using light to improve the human condition. He will be deeply missed by the Hamamatsu Photonics family and indeed the photonics community, but we are certain that his vision will continue to inspire Hamamatsu Photonics to use light to make the world a better place.

For more information, visit the company's website, http://www.hamamatsu.com.

About Hamamatsu Corporation

Hamamatsu Corporation is the North American subsidiary of Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), a leading manufacturer of devices for the generation and measurement of infrared, visible, and ultraviolet light. These devices include photodiodes, silicon photomultipliers, photomultiplier tubes, scientific light sources, infrared detectors, photoconductive detectors, and image sensors. The parent company is dedicated to the advancement of photonics through extensive research. This corporate philosophy results in state-of-the-art products which are used throughout the world in scientific, industrial, and commercial applications.

