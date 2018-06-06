The Hammock Source, Home of Hatteras Hammocks® and The Original Pawleys Island Rope Hammock®, Hosts Round Table Discussion With U.S. Senator Thom Tillis

GREENVILLE, N.C., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hammock Source (http://thehammocksource.com) was proud to be asked to host a recent round table discussion with featured guest, U.S. senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina. Walter Reid Perkins III, CEO of The Hammock Source introduced the Senator to a crowd of guests that included distinguished business leaders from Mayne Pharma, the Hyster-Yale Group and Mestek, Inc. The Senator spoke at length about the Republican leadership's plans to revitalize businesses in the United States.

John Farley Walter Perkins, Jr. Senator Tillis Walter Perkins III Jay Branch

In addition to representatives from some of North Carolina's biggest business and employers, Senator Tillis addressed individuals in the audience from both the U.S. and the Pitt-Greenville Chamber of Commerce. Senator Tillis spoke on topics ranging from the Trump Administration's tax cuts to attracting and retaining talent in eastern North Carolina. He later opened the discussion up for a question and answer period. Mr. Perkins asked about planned federal spending and regulation cuts, to which Senator Tillis gave an accounting of some of the regulations already repealed. The Senator then generously gifted his personal time, speaking one-on-one with attendees for over an hour before leaving to return to Washington.

"We appreciate all that Senator Tillis and other Republican leaders have done for the businesses of North Carolina. It is through their continued support and overall business advocacy that companies like The Hammock Source can continue to provide jobs and opportunities for citizens in North Carolina and elsewhere," CEO Walter Reid Perkins III said of the round table discussions.

Citing recent tax cuts for businesses, The Hammock Source recently surprised its employees with tax-reform bonus checks. Depending on length of service, employees received as much as $1000 each. The bonus checks were placed in envelopes featuring an American flag and the words "Trump Republican Tax Reform Bonus." The company is now among the 260-plus businesses that have announced tax reform bonuses, pay raises and 401(k) match increases.

"Success is only attainable by having good people. We at The Hammock Source want to continue to invest in the people that have made our business successful. We hope that other businesses will follow our lead and give back to their employees as well. Keeping an American manufacturing business running profitably has been a challenge over the last decade. Now that the future economic environment looks better for our business, we want our employees to have a gain in that future success, early on. People make a business successful, not buildings, not machines. It's the people," CEO Walter Reid Perkins III said.

About The Hammock Source

It all began over 40 years ago with an eastern North Carolina tobacco salesman who had a wicked inventor's streak, a small stack of handmade hammocks and an old Toyota station wagon. The year was 1971. That's when Walter R. Perkins Jr., an avid amateur woodworker, founded Hatteras Hammocks® more or less by accident. Crafting a bunch of his own hammocks — really just to find out how to make the darn things — it wasn't long before Mr. Perkins was making hammocks for his friends and family. Soon after, he was selling hammocks out of the trunk of that old Toyota.

Now, The Hammock Source is the world's largest source for premium hammock products, sold at specialty and home-improvement stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through a variety of high-end catalogs and online retail sites. Learn more about The Hammock Source at TheHammockSource.com.

Contact:

Paul Pearse

252-715-0091

196446@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-hammock-source-home-of-hatteras-hammocks-and-the-original-pawleys-island-rope-hammock-hosts-round-table-discussion-with-us-senator-thom-tillis-300660787.html

SOURCE The Hammock Source

Related Links

http://thehammocksource.com

