The Hammock Source's Newest Brand: Carolina Hammocks

GREENVILLE, N.C., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hammock Source (http://thehammocksource.com) announces their new brand, Carolina Hammocks. Born in the land of the long leaf pines, Carolina Hammocks will only be available at the finest outdoor retailers across the nation. The goal of this new upscale brand is to continue the tradition of creating and providing the highest quality handcrafted products to our business partners with exclusivity to the specialty retail market.

Carolina Hammock

Carolina Hammocks was born from the rich tradition of master craftsmen weaving hammocks for over a century under the watchful gaze and gentle sway of our beloved long leaf pines. Those pines and our craftsman watch over the birth of our Carolina Hammocks to ensure they are strong, sturdy, and ready for your relaxing sway in the gentle breeze.

Carolina Hammocks will feature handcrafted products such as our trademarked WeatherSmart® Rope Hammock, Soft Weave Hammock, Cape Shield® Powder Coated Stands, Vibrant Colored Fabric and Rope Swings, and High-Quality Durawood® HDPE Furniture.

Here's to the land of the long leaf pine, the summer land where the sun doth shine…

About The Hammock Source

The Hammock Source is the world's largest source for premium hammock products and specializes in outdoor furniture and accessories. Hammock Source products are sold at specialty and home-improvement stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as through a variety of high-end catalogs and online retail sites. Learn more about The Hammock Source at TheHammockSource.com .

