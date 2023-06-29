The Hammocks Market size is set to grow by USD 921.91 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The hammocks market size is estimated to grow by USD 921.91 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 17.9%, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to contribute 31% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The practice of purchasing and carrying hammocks is widely used by millennials. They are using hammocks while traveling or camping, especially college and university goers who are also using these at their university campuses. Nylon hammocks are considered lightweight, and they can be easily rolled into a small pouch while traveling. Furthermore, rain tarps, under-slings for gear, bug nets, and small battery-operated lanterns to hang are other additional features that come in the market. As a result, these hammocks are the best substitutes for sleeping bags and mats that are mostly carried on camping trips and picnics. For Comprehensive details on the market size of the historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period (2023-2027) - View the Sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hammocks Market

Vendor Landscape

The hammocks market is fragmented; the vendors are competing with competitors and are trying to get a greater market share. The market is growing, and the chances of new entrants cannot be overlooked. The major vendors have well-established economies of scale and market presence and generally rely on positioning technological advances, and the price of the products -The report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now

Market Dynamics

Major Drivers

Increasing participation in outdoor recreational activities is driving the growth.

The rise in busy and fast-paced lifestyles, along with an increasing focus on health and well-being, has led consumers to seek ways to de-stress.

This has resulted in a growing interest in outdoor sports and adventure activities as a means of relaxation.

Consequently, there is an increase in demand for leisure activities and outdoor sports.

Furthermore, advancements in technology have encouraged vendors to introduce multipurpose and highly functional hammocks to cater to this demand.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

Uncertainty in the prices of raw materials challenges the growth.

The rising prices of high-quality raw materials contribute to the overall increase in manufacturing costs for hammocks.

Recent hikes in commodity prices and the scarcity of raw materials have resulted in a negative impact on the profit margins of hammock manufacturers.

Factors such as the prices of synthetic fibers like polypropylene and polyamide have also experienced an increase in prices.

Therefore, the rising prices are expected to pose challenges to market growth during the forecast period.

Key Trends

The rising focus of vendors on comfort-enhancing products is an emerging trend shaping the market.

Vendors in the leisure product are improving the design, portability, and versatility of their offerings.

They have introduced a range of hammocks, including two-person hammocks tailored for couples and families, as well as innovative bean bag hammocks.

The key focus of the vendors is comfort, and they are improving it through various ways such as meticulous stitching, high-quality materials, attractive designs, superior fabric quality, and different size options.

Hence, these trends are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses.

Company Profiles

The hammocks market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including ATC Furniture, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Best Choice Products Inc., Dalian De Sheng Camping Tourist Products Co. Ltd., Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Foxelli, GrandTrunk, INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd., Kammok, KW Hammock Co., LA SIESTA GmbH, LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Maurjen Pty Ltd., Outdoor Camping LLC, Pawleysislandhammocks.com LLC, Second May International, Snow Joe LLC, Vivere Ltd., Winner Outfitters, and Yukon Outfitters.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by material (nylon hammocks, rope hammocks, canvas hammocks, and others), type (Hammock chairs, Mayan hammocks, Brazilian hammocks, Nicaraguan hammocks, and Venezuelan hammocks), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market share growth in the nylon hammocks segment will be significant during the forecast period. The various features this type of hammock provides are dries easily, is lightweight, is convenient to set up and wrap, and offers better strength than other sling hammocks in terms of the fabric that is used. They can also be folded or wrapped up and can be packed into any small space available while camping. In addition, they are more easily available than other variants and are very less priced. Furthermore, hammocks can be easily set up with the push of a button as they are available in a tent shape. They are made of nylon fiber which allows them to hold high pressure while opening the hammock. Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The camping equipment market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.06% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 6,697.92 million. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (camping furniture, camping backpacks, tents, cooking systems, cookware, and camping gear and accessories), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The rise in disposable incomes leading to increased spending on leisure activities is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The global athleisure market size is estimated to grow by USD 176.16 billion at a CAGR of 7.15% between 2022 and 2027. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by product (mass athleisure and premium athleisure), distribution Channel (online and offline), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increasing adoption of fitness initiatives by corporates is a key factor driving the market growth during the forecast period.

Hammocks Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 921.91 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 16.54 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Canada, China, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ATC Furniture, Bamboo Village Co. Ltd., Best Choice Products Inc., Dalian De Sheng Camping Tourist Products Co. Ltd., Eagles Nest Outfitters Inc., Foxelli, GrandTrunk, INCA Hammock Manufacturing and Export Pvt. Ltd., Kammok, KW Hammock Co., LA SIESTA GmbH, LIAONING LUCKY JOHNNY TRADING Co. Ltd., Maurjen Pty Ltd., Outdoor Camping LLC, Pawleysislandhammocks.com LLC, Second May International, Snow Joe LLC, Vivere Ltd., Winner Outfitters, and Yukon Outfitters Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

