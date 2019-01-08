The Hannas Boutique Donates $95K in LuLaRoe Inventory to the Montgomery County Women's Center

SPRING, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan & David Hanna - former LuLaRoe retailers – made the decision to leave, in light of the very public struggles LuLaRoe has been facing over the past year and the lack of inventory availability in recent months.

Susan Hanna, Stylist for Piphany wearing a Vanderbilt dress

We donated our entire inventory to the Montgomery County Women's Center as we changed vendors to Piphany. Our remaining inventory had a retail value of $95K and had been sitting unsold on or shelves, so we decided to put it to good use for the women of our community. We needed to find a new home for those items so we could be free to pursue a new opportunity with Piphany.

Also a direct sales clothing company, Piphany is superior in its business model because stylists are not required to carry an inventory. The company handles shipping direct to consumer from the Piphany warehouse. Coupling this simple business model with 10 newly released styles of clothing each month and the fact that a new stylist can start this month for under $100, the Piphany company is poised for explosive growth in 2019.

An owned inventory requires space in your home and can tie up your money for months and requires a tolerance for risk that is unnecessary with Piphany. The Piphany Model is an innovation that overcomes the extreme pain point of the owned-inventory model we have been laboring under with LuLaRoe.

We appreciate LuLaRoe and their support of our business, but it was time for us to move to the next chapter. We wanted something simpler, that was within the reach of an average person who wants to sell clothes online.

We believe Piphany is the company to watch in 2019. And, in making that transition, we also wanted to use our remaining LuLaRoe stock to empower women in our local community.

