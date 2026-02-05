The Hanover and its Employees Contribute More Than $1.5 Million to Nonprofits Countrywide

WORCESTER, Mass., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE: THG) and its employees raised more than $1.5 million through their annual employee giving campaign to support nonprofit organizations across the country, including United Way, Feeding America and Boys and Girls Club of America, as well as thousands of other national and local nonprofits.

For more than 70 years, The Hanover has sponsored an annual employee giving campaign that creates opportunities for its employees to support nonprofit organizations and the countless individuals and families they serve. In 2025, 82% of the company's employees participated, helping to make a difference in communities across the country. The donations, which included a matching contribution from the company's charitable foundation, will be made to more than 2,000 nonprofits in 2026.

"Each year, our employees show what it truly means to lead with purpose," said John C. Roche, president and chief executive officer at The Hanover. "Their generosity and commitment reflect our culture and our belief that strong companies help create stronger communities. I'm grateful for the passion our team brings to supporting organizations that make a meaningful difference for people and families across the country."

"We are honored to be a recipient of The Hanover's employee giving campaign, and grateful for this generous support," said Betsy Myatt, Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation vice president and chief program officer and Northeast Division Executive Director. "Through IICF Community Grant awards to our nonprofit partners, we support charitable focus areas ranging from children at risk to those facing housing and food insecurity, and more. Funds from The Hanover employee giving campaign will directly help us serve the communities where we live and work, and our neighbors in need."

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, the company offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.com.

